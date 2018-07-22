, Top Rumors

1hr
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Arizona guard Rawle Alkins has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Chicago Bulls.
Jahlil Okafor is free agent after his season between 76ers and Nets. The big man has played 131 games in NBA averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. Okafor is practicing in Miami but the Heat are unlikely to sign him but in China there are several teams interested in signing the former Duke center, as reported by Zhang Duo.
The Thunder, Hawks and Sixers agreed on a deal that involves sending Anthony to the Hawks, and the Hawks plan to buy out Anthony, per USA TODAY Sports. It’s reported that the Rockets are the favorites to sign Anthony once that happens. Morey was asked, “So are we for sure getting Carmelo Anthony?” He responded, “In the mix.” Morey also said, “Yes,” as a reply to, “Does Daryl still have something up his sleeve?”
“I know I’ll be on a team next year. I’m not worried about that part,” Chalmers said. “I am still going, waiting on a contract right now. I’m right here, handling my event this time of year. I’ll figure my next move after that. It’s just a matter of time. They (NBA teams) are getting all the young guys, all the big free agents out of the way now. I’m just waiting my turn.”
League sources told cleveland.com that 3-point shooter Luke Babbitt and bruiser Trevor Booker are among the free agents the Cavs are speaking to, though those sources said no deal with either player was imminent.
Shams Charania: Free agent center Alex Len is finalizing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.