, Top Rumors

The Thunder, Hawks and Sixers agreed on a deal that involves sending Anthony to the Hawks, and the Hawks plan to buy out Anthony, per USA TODAY Sports. It’s reported that the Rockets are the favorites to sign Anthony once that happens. Morey was asked, “So are we for sure getting Carmelo Anthony?” He responded, “In the mix.” Morey also said, “Yes,” as a reply to, “Does Daryl still have something up his sleeve?”
“I know I’ll be on a team next year. I’m not worried about that part,” Chalmers said. “I am still going, waiting on a contract right now. I’m right here, handling my event this time of year. I’ll figure my next move after that. It’s just a matter of time. They (NBA teams) are getting all the young guys, all the big free agents out of the way now. I’m just waiting my turn.”
