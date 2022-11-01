Chandler Parsons: Scouting report and accolades

Chandler Parsons|
|Position:
|F
|Born:
|10/25/88
|Height:
|6-9 / 2.06
|Weight:
|200 lbs. / 90.7 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Will not play again after a serious car accident… Was an accomplished offensive player for several seasons, but had really regressed lately due to injuries.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2012)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 221.2 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-8.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-9.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-8.5
Hand width: 10 inches
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-9.5