Chris Paul: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|05/06/85
|Height:
|6-1 / 1.85
|Weight:
|175 lbs. / 79.4 kg.
|Salary:
|$28,400,000
SCOUTING REPORT
A true floor general… Can score and get teammates involved… Great knowledge of the game… Makes good decisions… Excellent at the pick-and-roll… Great scorer when he gets aggressive… Mid-range game may be passé, but he’s brilliant at it… Pretty strong… Good defender on the ball… Gets lots of steals… Excellent competitor… Has not had much playoff success… Has struggled to stay healthy in the postseason.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2006)
All-Star: 12 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022)
All-NBA 1st Team: 4 (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 5 (2009, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2011, 2022)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2006)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 7 (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 2 (2008, 2011)
Olympic gold: 2 (2008, 2012)
World Cup bronze: 1 (2006)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 178 LBS
Standing reach: 7-foot-9
Height without shoes: 5-foot-11.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-1
Wingspan: 6-foot-4.25