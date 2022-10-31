Chris Paul: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

A true floor general… Can score and get teammates involved… Great knowledge of the game… Makes good decisions… Excellent at the pick-and-roll… Great scorer when he gets aggressive… Mid-range game may be passé, but he’s brilliant at it… Pretty strong… Good defender on the ball… Gets lots of steals… Excellent competitor… Has not had much playoff success… Has struggled to stay healthy in the postseason.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com