CJ McCollum: Scouting report and accolades

CJ McCollum|#3
Position: G
Born: 09/19/91
Height: 6-3 / 1.91
Weight: 197 lbs. / 89.4 kg.
Salary: $33,333,333

SCOUTING REPORT

Creative wing player with great scoring punch… Will get you 20 points most nights with good efficiency… Terrific three-point shooter… Good with the pull-up jumper… Hits long twos consistently… Has improved his D recently, but certainly not a lockdown defender… Great leader… Composed and ability to hit clutch buckets.

ACCOLADES

Most Improved Player: 1 (2016)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 197 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-3.25

Standing reach: 8-foot-0.5

Hand width: 9.5 inches

Hand length: 8 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-6.25

