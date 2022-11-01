CJ McCollum: Scouting report and accolades

CJ McCollum|#3
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|09/19/91
|Height:
|6-3 / 1.91
|Weight:
|197 lbs. / 89.4 kg.
|Salary:
|$33,333,333
SCOUTING REPORT
Creative wing player with great scoring punch… Will get you 20 points most nights with good efficiency… Terrific three-point shooter… Good with the pull-up jumper… Hits long twos consistently… Has improved his D recently, but certainly not a lockdown defender… Great leader… Composed and ability to hit clutch buckets.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Most Improved Player: 1 (2016)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 197 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-3.25
Standing reach: 8-foot-0.5
Hand width: 9.5 inches
Hand length: 8 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-6.25