CJ McCollum: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Creative wing player with great scoring punch… Will get you 20 points most nights with good efficiency… Terrific three-point shooter… Good with the pull-up jumper… Hits long twos consistently… Has improved his D recently, but certainly not a lockdown defender… Great leader… Composed and ability to hit clutch buckets.

