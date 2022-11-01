Damian Lillard: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|07/15/90
|Height:
|6-2 / 1.88
|Weight:
|195 lbs. / 88.5 kg.
|Salary:
|$42,492,492
SCOUTING REPORT
Killer instinct… One of the most clutch players in NBA… Unstoppable offensive force… His shooting range is almost unlimited… Natural born leader… Skilled finisher at the rim… Almost automatic from the free throw line… Not an elite passer for his position… Tends to overshadow his teammates on the court.
ACCOLADES
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2013)
All-Star: 6 (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2018)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 4 (2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2014)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)
Olympic gold: 1 (2020)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 188.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-1.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-2.75
Standing reach: 7-foot-11.5
Hand width: 9.75 inches
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-7.75