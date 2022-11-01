Damian Lillard: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Killer instinct… One of the most clutch players in NBA… Unstoppable offensive force… His shooting range is almost unlimited… Natural born leader… Skilled finisher at the rim… Almost automatic from the free throw line… Not an elite passer for his position… Tends to overshadow his teammates on the court.

