D'Angelo Russell: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Creative ballhandler and scorer who often takes audacious shots, but hits them at a rate that makes them acceptable… Attracts a lot of attention while running the offense, which allows him to distribute the ball at a high level… Poor defender who gives little effort trying to get stops… Can shoot his team to wins and also miss shots to losses.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com