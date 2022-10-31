DeMar DeRozan: Scouting report and accolades

DeMar DeRozan|#10
Position: G-F
Born: 08/07/89
Height: 6-6 / 1.98
Weight: 220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
Salary: $27,300,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Consistent scorer… A mid-range specialist in a complicated era for them… Bad three-point shooter… He rarely tries, anyway… Not that explosive anymore, but still dangerous driving to the rim… Has become a solid passer in the second half of his career… Never been a defensive juggernaut… Has become a clutch player.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2018, 2022)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2017)

Olympic gold: 1 (2016)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 211.2 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-6.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-5.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-6.5

Wingspan: 6-foot-9

