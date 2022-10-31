DeMar DeRozan: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Consistent scorer… A mid-range specialist in a complicated era for them… Bad three-point shooter… He rarely tries, anyway… Not that explosive anymore, but still dangerous driving to the rim… Has become a solid passer in the second half of his career… Never been a defensive juggernaut… Has become a clutch player.

