Derrick Rose: Scouting report and accolades

Derrick Rose|#4
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|10/04/88
|Height:
|6-2 / 1.88
|Weight:
|190 lbs. / 86.2 kg.
|Salary:
|$14,520,730
SCOUTING REPORT
Went from superstar to mere high-quality after all the injuries… Really good when it comes driving to the rim… Below-average long-range shooter… His court vision has improved with age… You have to limit his workload given his injury history… Highly valued among other players.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
MVP: 1 (2011)
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2009)
All-Star: 3 (2010, 2011, 2012)
All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2011)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2009)
World Cup gold: 2 (2010, 2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 196 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-2.5
Height without shoes: 6-foot-1.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-2.5
Wingspan: 6-foot-8