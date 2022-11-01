Devin Booker: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

A throwback bucket-getting shooting guard who is a three-level scorer… One of the most confident scorers in the league… Big shot maker down the stretch… Can put up 25 in his sleep… Much-improved defensively, displaying much more effort on that end… Beast in the midrange with a strong pull-up game… Solid playmaker… Still has room to improve his game.

