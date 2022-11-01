Devin Booker: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|10/30/96
|Height:
|6-5 / 1.96
|Weight:
|206 lbs. / 93.4 kg.
|Salary:
|$33,833,400
SCOUTING REPORT
A throwback bucket-getting shooting guard who is a three-level scorer… One of the most confident scorers in the league… Big shot maker down the stretch… Can put up 25 in his sleep… Much-improved defensively, displaying much more effort on that end… Beast in the midrange with a strong pull-up game… Solid playmaker… Still has room to improve his game.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 2 (2021, 2022)
All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2022)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2016)
Olympic gold: 1 (2020)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 205.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-4.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-5.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-6.5
Hand width: 9 inches
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-8.25