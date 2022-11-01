Domantas Sabonis: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Excellent rebounder who plays with great effort… One of the best passing big men in the league… Terrific at setting screens and creating space for his teammates… Solid mid-range shooter… Can defend stretch big men… His three-point shot is still developing… Could complement a No. 1 option perfectly… Not a great rim protector.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com