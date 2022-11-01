Dwight Howard: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|C
|Born:
|12/08/85
|Height:
|6-10 / 2.08
|Weight:
|265 lbs. / 120.2 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Perfectly skilled to be the pick-and-roll roll man… Intimidating presence defending the rim… Was solid in his new career in a secondary role… Seemed to be problematic in the locker room but seems to have matured more… Not the physically dominant player he once was… Not very versatile.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Defensive Player of the Year: 3 (2009, 2010, 2011)
All-Star: 8 (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)
All-NBA 1st Team: 5 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2014)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2007, 2013)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2005)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 4 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2008)
Olympic gold: 1 (2008)
World Cup bronze: 1 (2006)
AmeriCup gold: 1 (2007)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 240 LBS
Standing reach: 9-foot-3.5
Height without shoes: 6-foot-9
Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.25
Wingspan: 7-foot-4.5