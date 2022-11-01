Dwight Howard: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Perfectly skilled to be the pick-and-roll roll man… Intimidating presence defending the rim… Was solid in his new career in a secondary role… Seemed to be problematic in the locker room but seems to have matured more… Not the physically dominant player he once was… Not very versatile.

