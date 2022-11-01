Fred VanVleet: Scouting report and accolades

Fred VanVleet|#23
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|02/25/94
|Height:
|6-1 / 1.85
|Weight:
|197 lbs. / 89.4 kg.
|Salary:
|$21,250,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Super active player on both sides of the court… Always chasing stray passes and loose balls… Plays with a massive chip on his shoulder… Solid three-point shooter… His court vision is improving year by year… Always aggressive attacking the rim… Streaky at times.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 1 (2022)