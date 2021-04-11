1996 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 1996 draft class is often mentioned as one of the best in NBA history – and rightfully so. Its draftees combined for four MVP awards (two for Steve Nash, one apiece for Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson), 42 All-NBA selections and a whopping 68 All-Star appearances.

No. 1 pick: Kobe Bryant Actual position: No. 13 / Career earnings: $328,237,108

Career stats: 25.0 ppg 5.2 rpg, 4.7 apg and 44.7 FG% in 20 seasons

No. 2 pick: Steve Nash Actual position: No. 15 / Career earnings: $146,936,620

Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 8.5 apg, 3.0 rpg and 42.3 3P% in 18 seasons

No. 3 pick: Allen Iverson Actual position: No. 1 / Career earnings: $145,494,445

Career stats: 26.7 ppg, 6.2 apg, 3.7 apg and 42.5 FG% in 14 seasons

No. 4 pick: Ray Allen Actual position: No. 5 / Career earnings: $184,356,410

Career stats: 18.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg and 40.0 3P% in 18 seasons

No. 5 pick: Jermaine O'Neal Actual position: No. 17 / Career earnings: $168,794,021

Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 apg and 46.7 FG% in 18 seasons

No. 6 pick: Ben Wallace Actual position: Undrafted / Career earnings: $87,800,795

Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.0 bpg and 47.4 FG% in 16 seasons

No. 7 pick: Stephon Marbury Actual position: No. 4 / Career earnings: $151,115,945

Career stats: 19.3 ppg, 7.6 apg, 3.0 apg and 43.3 FG% in 13 seasons

No. 8 pick: Predrag Stojakovic Actual position: No. 14 / Career earnings: $97,956,720

Career stats: 17.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg and 40.1 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 9 pick: Antoine Walker Actual position: No. 6 / Career earnings: $108,142,015

Career stats: 17.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.5 apg and 41.4 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 10 pick: Marcus Camby Actual position: No. 2 / Career earnings: $135,352,849

Career stats: 9.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.4 bpg and 46.6 FG% in 17 seasons

No. 11 pick: Shareef Abdur-Rahim Actual position: No. 3 / Career earnings: $101,221,760

Career stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 apg and 47.2 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 12 pick: Zydrunas Ilgauskas Actual position: No. 20 / Career earnings: $125,423,723

Career stats: 13.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.6 bpg and 47.6 FG% in 13 seasons

No. 13 pick: Kerry Kittles Actual position: No. 8 / Career earnings: $55,580,373

Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg and 43.9 FG% in eight seasons

No. 14 pick: Derek Fisher Actual position: No. 24 / Career earnings: $64,160,721

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 rpg and 39.9 FG% in 18 seasons

No. 15 pick: Erick Dampier Actual position: No. 10 / Career earnings: $97,963,871

Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 49.8 FG% in 16 seasons

No. 16 pick: Tony Delk Actual position: No. 16 / Career earnings: $19,911,680

Career stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg and 40.8 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 17 pick: Lorenzen Wright Actual position: No. 7 / Career earnings: $55,216,995

Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 0.8 apg and 45.9 FG% in 13 seasons

No. 18 pick: Malik Rose Actual position: No. 44 / Career earnings: $51,088,897

Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg and 43.7 FG% in 13 seasons

No. 19 pick: Chucky Atkins Actual position: Undrafted / Career earnings: $34,191,455

Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.7 rpg and 41.2 FG% in 11 seasons

No. 20 pick: Jerome Williams Actual position: No. 26 / Career earnings: $51,077,543

Career stats: 6.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 0.8 apg and 50.2 FG% in nine seasons

No. 21 pick: Jeff McInnis Actual position: No. 26 / Career earnings: $51,077,543

No. 22 pick: Othella Harrington Actual position: No. 30 / Career earnings: $24,175,200

Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.4 bpg and 50.5 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 23 pick: Shandon Anderson Actual position: No. 54 / Career earnings: $49,573,425

Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg and 45.7 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 24 pick: Walter McCarty Actual position: No. 19 / Career earnings: $15,217,495

Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg and 39.2 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 25 pick: Adrian Griffin Actual position: Undrafted / Career earnings: $9,255,728

Career stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.4 apg and 43.8 FG% in nine seasons

No. 26 pick: Vitaly Potapenko Actual position: No. 12 / Career earnings: $40,637,644

Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.3 bpg and 47.9 FG% in 11 seasons

No. 27 pick: Moochie Norris Actual position: No. 33 / Career earnings: $19,173,500

Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.8 apg and 40.1 FG% in nine seasons

No. 28 pick: Samaki Walker Actual position: No. 9 / Career earnings: $15,974,856

Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 46.2 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 29 pick: Erick Strickland Actual position: Undrafted / Career earnings: $13,089,850

Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg and 39.2 FG% in nine seasons