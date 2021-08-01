Photos: The very impressive 2021 NBA draft suits

If one thing is for certain about the 2021 NBA Draft class, it’s that they’re not lacking in confidence.
Whether that translates on the court remains to be seen, but on draft night, the prospects selected by teams across the league, from Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green through Alperen Segun and Isaiah Jackson, expressed their elite-level confidence by rocking some of the nicest suits we’ve seen in a while.
Below, check out 2021 NBA Draft suits that were worn by the players selected who attended the event.
No. 1 pick: Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
No. 2 pick: Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
No. 3 pick: Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
No. 4 pick: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
No. 5 pick: Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
No. 6 pick: Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
No. 7 pick: Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
No. 8 pick: Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
No. 9 pick: Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
No. 10 pick: Ziaire Williams, New Orleans Pelicans
No. 11 pick: James Bouknight, Charlotte Hornets
No. 13 pick: Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
No. 14 pick: Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
No. 15 pick: Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
No. 16 pick: Alperen Sengun, Oklahoma City Thunder