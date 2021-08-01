Photos: The very impressive 2021 NBA draft suits

If one thing is for certain about the 2021 NBA Draft class, it’s that they’re not lacking in confidence.

Whether that translates on the court remains to be seen, but on draft night, the prospects selected by teams across the league, from Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green through Alperen Segun and Isaiah Jackson, expressed their elite-level confidence by rocking some of the nicest suits we’ve seen in a while.

Below, check out 2021 NBA Draft suits that were worn by the players selected who attended the event.

No. 1 pick: Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

No. 2 pick: Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

No. 3 pick: Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 4 pick: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

No. 5 pick: Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

No. 6 pick: Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 7 pick: Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

No. 8 pick: Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

No. 9 pick: Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

No. 10 pick: Ziaire Williams, New Orleans Pelicans

No. 11 pick: James Bouknight, Charlotte Hornets

No. 13 pick: Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

No. 14 pick: Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors

No. 15 pick: Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

No. 16 pick: Alperen Sengun, Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 19 pick: Kai Jones, New York Knicks

No. 20 pick: Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

No. 22 pick: Isaiah Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers