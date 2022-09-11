The 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony in pictures

159
September 11, 2022
Manu Ginobili gives a speech as Tim Duncan looks on during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Manu Ginobili hugs Tim Duncan during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Swin Cash gives a speech as Isiah Thomas, Teresa Weatherspoon and Geno Auriemma look on during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
George Karl speaks as Bobby Jones, Roy Williams and Gary Payton look on during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Lindsay Whalen speaks as Dawn Staley and Charles Barkley look on during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bob Huggins speaks during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Theresa Shank-Grentz speaks during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Del Harris speaks during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tim Hardaway speaks during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Reggie Miller arrives on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bill Walton arrives on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Dikembe Mutombo is seen on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Rudy Tomjanovich arrives on the red carpet prior to the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr. pose for a picture on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tim Hardaway arrives on the red carpet prior to the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Lisa Leslie is seen on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 10, 2022 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)