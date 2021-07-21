USA Today Sports

All the players who won titles without All-Star teammates

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship victory this year came in a campaign where the Greek Freak didn’t have a single teammate be named an All-Star, which is somewhat surprising considering how strong of a team Milwaukee fielded.

Khris Middleton has been an All-Star in the past (twice, in fact), but in 2020-21, he just missed the distinction, while Jrue Holiday has only been an All-Star once in his career, back in 2012-13.

So that got us thinking… what other players in NBA history have won championships without a single All-Star teammate that same season?

We could find 13 such instances historically, scroll down to find out which stats accomplished those amazing feats.

