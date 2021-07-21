All the players who won titles without All-Star teammates

By HoopsHype staff | July 21, 2021 ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship victory this year came in a campaign where the Greek Freak didn’t have a single teammate be named an All-Star, which is somewhat surprising considering how strong of a team Milwaukee fielded.

Khris Middleton has been an All-Star in the past (twice, in fact), but in 2020-21, he just missed the distinction, while Jrue Holiday has only been an All-Star once in his career, back in 2012-13.

So that got us thinking… what other players in NBA history have won championships without a single All-Star teammate that same season?

We could find 13 such instances historically, scroll down to find out which stats accomplished those amazing feats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), 2021 Averaged 28.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 5.9 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

LeBron James (Cleveland), 2016 Averaged 27.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg and 8.8 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

Tony Parker (San Antonio), 2014 Averaged 17.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 4.8 apg in the playoffs

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas), 2011 Averaged 27.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 2.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

Ben Wallace (Detroit), 2004 Averaged 10.3 ppg, 14.3 rpg and 2.4 bpg in the playoffs

Tim Duncan (San Antonio), 2003 Averaged 24.7 ppg, 15.4 rpg and 5.3 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

Michael Jordan (Chicago), 1998 Averaged 32.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston), 1995 Averaged 33.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 4.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston), 1994 Averaged 28.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 4.3 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP

Isiah Thomas (Detroit), 1989 Averaged 18.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 8.3 apg in the playoffs

Elvin Hayes (Washington), 1978 Averaged 21.8 ppg, 13.3 rpg and 2.5 bpg in the playoffs

Rick Barry (Golden State), 1975 Averaged 28.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.1 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP