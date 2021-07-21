All the players who won titles without All-Star teammates

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship victory this year came in a campaign where the Greek Freak didn’t have a single teammate be named an All-Star, which is somewhat surprising considering how strong of a team Milwaukee fielded.
Khris Middleton has been an All-Star in the past (twice, in fact), but in 2020-21, he just missed the distinction, while Jrue Holiday has only been an All-Star once in his career, back in 2012-13.
So that got us thinking… what other players in NBA history have won championships without a single All-Star teammate that same season?
We could find 13 such instances historically, scroll down to find out which stats accomplished those amazing feats.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), 2021
Averaged 28.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 5.9 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
LeBron James (Cleveland), 2016
Averaged 27.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg and 8.8 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Tony Parker (San Antonio), 2014
Averaged 17.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 4.8 apg in the playoffs
Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas), 2011
Averaged 27.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 2.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Ben Wallace (Detroit), 2004
Averaged 10.3 ppg, 14.3 rpg and 2.4 bpg in the playoffs
Tim Duncan (San Antonio), 2003
Averaged 24.7 ppg, 15.4 rpg and 5.3 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Michael Jordan (Chicago), 1998
Averaged 32.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston), 1995
Averaged 33.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 4.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston), 1994
Averaged 28.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 4.3 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Isiah Thomas (Detroit), 1989
Averaged 18.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 8.3 apg in the playoffs
Elvin Hayes (Washington), 1978
Averaged 21.8 ppg, 13.3 rpg and 2.5 bpg in the playoffs
Rick Barry (Golden State), 1975
Averaged 28.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.1 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Bob Davies (Rochester), 1951
Averaged 15.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 5.4 apg in the playoffs