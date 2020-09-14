Anthony Davis has the best PER in NBA playoffs history

Sample size is important to note here, as is Player Efficiency Rating’s (PER, for short) well-known affinity for high-rebound big men who shoot high percentages from the floor, but it’s still absolutely crazy that Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis currently owns the highest PER in NBA playoff history.

At 28.7, Davis possesses a better mark than Michael Jordan (28.6), George Mikan (28.5) and his own teammate LeBron James (28.3) through 23 career playoff games.

Also interesting: The No. 5 PER in postseason history belongs to another All-NBA-level big man who’s currently dominating the playoffs, Nikola Jokic, who’s 27.3 PER is just ahead of Shaquille O’Neal (26.1) for the fifth-best ever in the postseason.

For the full gallery of the highest PERs in playoff history, just scroll down through the list below.

1. Anthony Davis: 28.7 23 games NBA playoff games played

2. Michael Jordan: 28.6 179 games NBA playoff games played

3. George Mikan: 28.5 70 games NBA playoff games played

4. LeBron James: 28.3 249 games NBA playoff games played

5. Nikola Jokic: 27.3 27 games NBA playoff games played

6. Shaquille O'Neal: 26.1 216 games NBA playoff games played

7. Hakeem Olajuwon: 25.7 145 games NBA playoff games played

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24.6 43 games NBA playoff games played

9. Kevin Durant: 24.4 139 games NBA playoff games played

10. Tim Duncan: 24.3 251 games NBA playoff games played

11. Charles Barkley: 24.2 123 games NBA playoff games played

12. Chris Paul: 24.2 109 games NBA playoff games played

14. Kawhi Leonard: 23.8 122 games NBA playoff games played

13. Dirk Nowitzki: 23.8 145 games NBA playoff games played

15. Tracy McGrady: 23.4 50 games NBA playoff games played

16. Dolph Schayes: 23.3 97 games NBA playoff games played

17. Jerry West: 23.1 153 games NBA playoff games played

18. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 23.0 237 games NBA playoff games played

20. Stephen Curry: 23.0 112 games NBA playoff games played

19. Magic Johnson: 23.0 190 games NBA playoff games played

21. David Robinson: 23.0 123 games NBA playoff games played

22. James Harden: 22.8 128 games NBA playoff games played

23. Wilt Chamberlain: 22.7 160 games NBA playoff games played

24. Bob Pettit: 22.6 88 games NBA playoff games played

25. Russell Westbrook: 22.5 106 games NBA playoff games played

26. Kobe Bryant: 22.4 220 games NBA playoff games played

27. Dwyane Wade: 22.4 177 games NBA playoff games played

28. Bernard King: 22.2 28 games NBA playoff games played

29. Dwight Howard: 22.1 102 games NBA playoff games played