Anthony Edwards dunks vs. Jordan and other pictures of the day at the World Cup

South Sudan 83 - Serbia 115

Players from Serbia (blue) and South Sudan's Mangok Mathiang compete for the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group B match between Serbia and South Sudan at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, suburban Manila on August 30, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)