Austin Reaves dunks vs. Greece and other pictures of the day at the World Cup

US' Austin Reaves (L) dunks the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between US and Greece at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, suburban Manila on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Paolo Banchero #8 of USA dunks the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Tyrese Haliburton #4 of USA drives to the basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Mikal Bridges #5 of USA vies for the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Jalen Brunson #11 of USA drives to the basket against Thomas Walkup #0 of Greece during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Anthony Edwards #10 of USA attempts a basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Jalen Brunson #11 of USA passes the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Brandon Ingram #7 of USA attemps a dunk during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
US' Jalen Brunson (C front) reacts as Greece's Georgios Papagiannis (C back) watches during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between US and Greece at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, suburban Manila on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
Greece's Georgios Papagiannis (C) dunks the ball as US' Mikal Bridges (2R) watches during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between US and Greece at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, suburban Manila on August 28, 2023. (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON / AFP) (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil's Yago Mateus (C) attempts to dunk the ball as Spain's Usman Garuba (R) defends during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group G match between Brazil and Spain at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil's Bruno Caboclo (2L) attempts to dunk the ball as Spain's Usman Garuba (2R) defends during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group G match between Brazil and Spain at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Arnaldo Toro Barea #41 of Puerto Rico drives against Borisa Simanic #28 of Serbia in the fourth quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group B game at Araneta Coliseum on August 28, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters (C) passes the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group B match between Serbia and Puerto Rico at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 28, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) and Georgia's Rati Andronikashvili vie for the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group F match between Georgia and Slovenia at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) and Georgia's Tornike Shengelia compete for the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group F match between Georgia and Slovenia at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran's Hamed Ehadadi (L) prepares to pass as Ivory Coast's Patrick Tape tries to block during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group G match between Ivory Coast and Iran at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ivory Coast's Jean Dally (2R) catches the rebound as Iran's Halal Agha Miri (C) tries to block during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group G match between Ivory Coast and Iran at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jordan's Rondae Hollis Jefferson scores during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between Jordan and New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, suburban Manila on August 28, 2023. (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON / AFP) (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Yannick Wetzell #7 of New Zealand dunks the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between New Zealand and Jordan at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Cape Verde's Edy Tavares drives to the basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group E match between Venezuela and Cape Verde at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Venezuela's Garly Sojo (C) and Cape Verde's Patrick Lima (L) fight for the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group E match between Venezuela and Cape Verde at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Majok Deng #13 of South Sudan drives to the basket against Zhao Rui #8 of China in the fourth quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group B game at Araneta Coliseum on August 28, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
China's Li Kaier (R) blocks South Sudan's Kuany Ngor Kuany during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group B match between China and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon Ccity on August 28, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)