Best NBA kicks of the week, featuring Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell
By Raul Barrigon |
September 7, 2020
The first round of the postseason is officially in the books after a fantastic battle between Jamal Murray‘s Nuggets and Donovan Mitchell‘s Jazz went to a Game 7.
Now the conference semifinal matchups are underway and both Nike and adidas shoes remain as the most popular among players.
Check out the top sneakers at the Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando during the first week of September:
Jamal Murray – Adidas Pro Model 2G custom
Donovan Mitchell – Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2
Goran Dragic – Adidas Dame 6 PE
PJ Tucker – Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
LeBron James – Nike LeBron 17 'Courage'
Kyle Lowry – The Adidas Harden Vol. 4
Kemba Walker – Air Jordan 34 PE
Russell Westbrook – Jordan Why Not Zer0.3
Michael Porter – Puma Clyde Hardwood
