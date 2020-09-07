Best NBA kicks of the week, featuring Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell

The first round of the postseason is officially in the books after a fantastic battle between Jamal Murray‘s Nuggets and Donovan Mitchell‘s Jazz went to a Game 7.

Now the conference semifinal matchups are underway and both Nike and adidas shoes remain as the most popular among players.

Check out the top sneakers at the Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando during the first week of September:

Jamal Murray – Adidas Pro Model 2G custom

Donovan Mitchell – Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2

Goran Dragic – Adidas Dame 6 PE

PJ Tucker – Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

LeBron James – Nike LeBron 17 'Courage'

Kyle Lowry – The Adidas Harden Vol. 4

Kemba Walker – Air Jordan 34 PE

Russell Westbrook – Jordan Why Not Zer0.3