The Houston Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs last week, but at the very least, they were able to say they went out in style.

Not on the court, so much, as the L.A. Lakers pretty much dominated after Game 1, but Houston, led by PJ Tucker and James Harden, remained the most stylish team in the league, sneaker-wise.

And the end of their playoff run was no different.

Below, we present the best NBA sneaker fashion of the week, featuring Tucker and Harden.

PJ Tucker – Air Jordan 35

James Harden – Adidas Harden Vol. 4

LeBron James – Nike LeBron 17

Jayson Tatum – Air Jordan 34

Paul George – Nike PG2

Russell Westbrook – Jordan Why Not Zer0.3

Kawhi Leonard – New Balance KAWHI

Marcus Morris – Nike Kyrie 5 "Just Do It"

Anthony Davis – Nike Black Mamba 5 Protro Lakers