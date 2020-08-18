The best playoff scoring debuts? Luka Doncic No. 1 there too

With how NBA offenses are exploding in the modern game thanks to more emphasis being placed on three-point shooting and pace, scoring records seem to be falling at an insane rate these days.

Just on the first day of the 2020 playoffs, for example, we had Donovan Mitchell go off for 57 points, giving him sole possession of the third-highest scoring playoff performance in league history.

He wasn’t the only one to make history yesterday, either.

Luka Doncic, after dropping 42 points in a Game 1 loss to the Clippers, now owns the record for the highest-scoring postseason debut ever.

Below, a full gallery of the best playoff scoring debuts in NBA history.

1. Luka Doncic: 42 points 08/17/2020 vs. Los Angeles Clippers (lost 110-118). Age: 21.

2. John Williamson: 38 points 04/11/1979 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (lost 114-122). Age: 27.

3. George Mikan: 37 points 03/23/1949 vs. Chicago Stags (won 84-77). Age: 24.

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 36 points 03/25/1970 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (won 125-118). Age: 22.

4. Gary Brokaw: 36 points 04/13/1976 vs. Detroit Pistons (won 110-107). Age: 22.

4. Julius Erving: 36 points 04/17/1977 vs. Boston Celtics (lost 111-113). Age: 27.

4. Derrick Rose: 36 points 04/18/2009 vs. Boston Celtics (won 105-103). Age: 20.

8. Wilt Chamberlain: 35 points 03/11/1960 vs. Syracuse Nationals (won 115-92). Age: 23.

8. Anthony Davis: 35 points 04/18/2015 vs. Golden State Warriors (lost 106-99). Age: 22.

8. Chris Paul: 35 points 04/19/2008 vs. Dallas Mavericks (won 104-92). Age: 22.

11. Brandon Jennings: 34 points 04/17/2010 vs. Atlanta Hawks (lost 92-102). Age: 20.

12. LeBron James: 32 points 04/19/2008 vs. Washington Wizards (won 93-86). Age: 21.