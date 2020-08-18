USA Today Sports

The best playoff scoring debuts? Luka Doncic No. 1 there too

The best playoff scoring debuts? Luka Doncic No. 1 there too

Gallery

The best playoff scoring debuts? Luka Doncic No. 1 there too

August 18, 2020- by

By |

With how NBA offenses are exploding in the modern game thanks to more emphasis being placed on three-point shooting and pace, scoring records seem to be falling at an insane rate these days.

Just on the first day of the 2020 playoffs, for example, we had Donovan Mitchell go off for 57 points, giving him sole possession of the third-highest scoring playoff performance in league history.

He wasn’t the only one to make history yesterday, either.

Luka Doncic, after dropping 42 points in a Game 1 loss to the Clippers, now owns the record for the highest-scoring postseason debut ever.

Below, a full gallery of the best playoff scoring debuts in NBA history.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home