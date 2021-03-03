USA Today Sports

Ranking: The best players ever at the three-point contest

The three-point contest, started in 1986, has become one of the most exciting parts of every All-Stat Weekend.

From Larry Bird winning it three straight times, the last of which he accomplished without taking off his warmup jacket, to Craig Hodges nailing 19 straight shots in the competition in 1991, there have been various legendary moments in the contest.

With this year’s three-point contest coming up, we were curious: Who are the most accurate players in the competition’s history?

To our surprise, Buddy Hield actually checks out at No. 1, making 73.53 percent of possible points in the contest. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, meanwhile, check in at 10th and 11th, making 64.94 percent and 62.61 percent, respectively.

Bird, somewhat surprisingly, didn’t crack the Top 20.

Below, check out for yourself the best players in contest history based on percentage of points.

