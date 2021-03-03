Ranking: The best players ever at the three-point contest

The three-point contest, started in 1986, has become one of the most exciting parts of every All-Stat Weekend.

From Larry Bird winning it three straight times, the last of which he accomplished without taking off his warmup jacket, to Craig Hodges nailing 19 straight shots in the competition in 1991, there have been various legendary moments in the contest.

With this year’s three-point contest coming up, we were curious: Who are the most accurate players in the competition’s history?

To our surprise, Buddy Hield actually checks out at No. 1, making 73.53 percent of possible points in the contest. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, meanwhile, check in at 10th and 11th, making 64.94 percent and 62.61 percent, respectively.

Bird, somewhat surprisingly, didn’t crack the Top 20.

Below, check out for yourself the best players in contest history based on percentage of points.

1. Buddy Hield: 73.53 percent (100 out of 136) Took part in 2019 and 2020

2. Joe Harris: 71.57 percent (73 out of 102) Took part in 2019 and 2020

3. Davis Bertans: 70.59 percent (48 out of 68) Took part in 2020

4. Danny Green: 67.65 percent (23 out of 34) Took part in 2019

4. Zach LaVine: 67.65 percent (23 out of 34) Took part in 2020

6. Devin Booker: 66.81 percent (159 out of 238) Took part in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020

7. Tim Legler: 66.11 percent (119 out of 180) Took part in 1996 and 1997

8. Jason Kapono: 65.56 percent (118 out of 180) Took part in 2007, 2008 and 2009

9. Matt Bonner: 65.0 percent (39 out of 60) Took part in 2013

10. Stephen Curry: 64.94 percent (213 out of 328) Took part in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019

11. Klay Thompson: 62.61 percent (149 out of 238) Took part in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

12. Peja Stojakovic: 61.85 percent (167 out of 270) Took part in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2008

13. Voshon Lenard: 60.83 percent (73 out of 120) Took part in 2004 and 2005

13. Wesley Person: 60.83 percent (73 out of 120) Took part in 2002 and 2003

15. Kyrie Irving: 60.0 percent (138 out of 230) Took part in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017

16. Brent Barry: 60.0 percent (36 out of 60) Took part in 2003

16. Scott Burrell: 60.0 percent (36 out of 60) Took part in 1995

18. Mario Chalmers: 60.0 percent (18 out of 30) Took part in 2012

19. Marco Belinelli: 58.82 percent (80 out of 136) Took part in 2014 and 2015