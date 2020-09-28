USA Today Sports

Best players to never make the NBA Finals

Best players to never make the NBA Finals

Gallery

Best players to never make the NBA Finals

September 28, 2020- by

By |

LeBron James is often mocked for his lackluster 3-6 NBA Finals record heading into the 2020 championship series.

However, many magnificent players wish they had made it to the Finals even once, let alone ten times as James has. And that’s not just role players or career reserves, but top-tier guys such as league MVPs, perennial All-Stars and annual All-NBA players who have failed to reach the league’s championship round.

Below, we list the best players in NBA history to never reach the Finals. The list is more surprising than you may think.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Playoffs

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home