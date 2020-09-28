Best players to never make the NBA Finals

LeBron James is often mocked for his lackluster 3-6 NBA Finals record heading into the 2020 championship series.

However, many magnificent players wish they had made it to the Finals even once, let alone ten times as James has. And that’s not just role players or career reserves, but top-tier guys such as league MVPs, perennial All-Stars and annual All-NBA players who have failed to reach the league’s championship round.

Below, we list the best players in NBA history to never reach the Finals. The list is more surprising than you may think.

Steve Nash: 57 playoff games won Deepest playoff runs: 2003 Conference Finals (Dallas 2, San Antonio 4); 2006 Conference Finals (Phoenix 2,… Deepest playoff runs: 2003 Conference Finals (Dallas 2, San Antonio 4); 2006 Conference Finals (Phoenix 2, Dallas 4); 2010 Conference Finals (Phoenix 2, LA Lakers 4) more

Chris Paul: 53 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2018 Conference Finals (Houston 3, Golden State 4)

Joe Johnson: 53 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2016 Conference Semifinals (Miami 3, Toronto 4)

Sidney Moncrief: 43 playoff games won Deepest playoff runs: 1983 Conference Finals (Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 4); 1984 Conference Finals (Milwaukee 1, Boston… Deepest playoff runs: 1983 Conference Finals (Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 4); 1984 Conference Finals (Milwaukee 1, Boston 4) more

Jermaine O'Neal: 42 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2004 Conference Finals (Indiana 2, Detroit 4)

Paul George: 41 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2013 Conference Finals (Indiana 3, Miami 4)

Chris Webber: 40 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2002 Conference Finals (Sacramento 3, LA Lakers 4)

Vince Carter: 38 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2010 Conference Finals (Orlando 2, Boston 4)

Walter Davis: 34 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1979 Conference Finals (Phoenix 3, Seattle 4)

Bob Lanier: 30 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1984 Conference Finals (Milwaukee 1, Boston 4)

LaMarcus Aldridge: 30 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2017 Conference Finals (San Antonio 0, Golden State 4)

Alex English: 29 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1985 Conference Finals (Denver 0, LA Lakers 4)

Carmelo Anthony: 26 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2009 Conference Finals (Denver 2, LA Lakers 4)

George Gervin: 25 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1979 Conference Finals (San Antonio 3, Washington 4)

Lou Hudson: 25 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1967 Division Finals (St. Louis 2, San Francisco 4)

Blake Griffin: 23 playoff games won Deepest playoff runs: 2014 Conference Semifinals (LA Clippers 2, Oklahoma City 4); 2015 Conference Semifinals (LA… Deepest playoff runs: 2014 Conference Semifinals (LA Clippers 2, Oklahoma City 4); 2015 Conference Semifinals (LA Clippers 3, Houston 4) more

Dominique Wilkins: 22 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1988 Conference Semifinals (Atlanta 3, Boston 4)

Tim Hardaway: 21 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1997 Conference Finals (Miami 1, Chicago 4)

Derrick Rose: 21 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2011 Conference Finals (Chicago 1, Miami 4)

Mark Price: 19 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1992 Conference Finals (Cleveland 2, Chicago 4)

Artis Gilmore: 17 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1988 Conference Finals (Boston 2, Detroit 4)

Grant Hill: 14 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2010 Conference Finals (Phoenix 2, LA Lakers 4)

Yao Ming: 12 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2009 Conference Semifinals (Houston 3, LA Lakers 4)

Bernard King: 11 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1984 Conference Semifinals (New York 3, Boston 4)

Gilbert Arenas: 11 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 2005 Conference Semifinals (Washington 0, Miami 4)

Pete Maravich: 10 playoff games won Deepest playoff run: 1980 Conference Finals (Boston 1, Philadelphia 4)