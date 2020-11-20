The biggest fallers in the 2020 NBA draft

Using our final aggregate mock draft for the 2020 class, which uses mock drafts from all of the major outlets to average out where top prospects are projected to be selected, we have a good way of laying out which players took the biggest falls in the 2020 NBA Draft.

See the full results below.

1. Devon Dotson Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 35

Actual draft position: Undrafted

2. Isaiah Joe (Philadelphia) Guard, 6-foot-5, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 32

Actual draft position: No. 49

3. Nico Mannion (Golden State) Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 36

Actual draft position: No. 48

4. Tyrell Terry (Dallas) Guard, 6-foot-2, 20 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 21

Actual draft position: No. 31

5. Cassius Winston (Washington) Guard, 6-foot-1, 22 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 43

Actual draft position: No. 53

6. Paul Reed (Philadelphia) Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 48

Actual draft position: No. 58

7. RJ Hampton (Denver) Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 15

Actual draft position: No. 24

8. Cassius Stanley (Indiana) Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 45

Actual draft position: No. 54

9. Grant Riller (Charlotte) Guard, 6-foot-3, 23 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 47

Actual draft position: No. 56

10. Mason Jones Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 53

Actual draft position: Undrafted

11. Tre Jones (San Antonio) Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 33

Actual draft position: No. 41

12. Saddiq Bey (Detroit) Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 12

Actual draft position: No. 19