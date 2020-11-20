USA Today Sports

The biggest fallers in the 2020 NBA draft

The biggest fallers in the 2020 NBA draft

Draft

The biggest fallers in the 2020 NBA draft

November 20, 2020- by

By |

Using our final aggregate mock draft for the 2020 class, which uses mock drafts from all of the major outlets to average out where top prospects are projected to be selected, we have a good way of laying out which players took the biggest falls in the 2020 NBA Draft.

See the full results below.

, , , , Basketball, Draft, NBA

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home