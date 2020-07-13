USA Today Sports

Boban Marjanovic shaking hands. That's all

Mavs center Boban Marjanovic is impossible to miss due to his massive height, which, coupled with his outgoing and gentle nature, has made him one of the most popular and beloved figures in today’s NBA.

Since you can’t get enough of Marjanovic, here’s a bunch of pictures of the personable Serbian shaking people’s hands. The size of his paws will never cease to amaze us.

