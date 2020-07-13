Boban Marjanovic shaking hands. That's all

Mavs center Boban Marjanovic is impossible to miss due to his massive height, which, coupled with his outgoing and gentle nature, has made him one of the most popular and beloved figures in today’s NBA.

Since you can’t get enough of Marjanovic, here’s a bunch of pictures of the personable Serbian shaking people’s hands. The size of his paws will never cease to amaze us.

Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 11: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Dallas Mavericks and Tobias Harris #12… DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 11: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Dallas Mavericks and Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk before the game on January 11, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) more

Boban Marjanovic and Mike Conley MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 24: Boban Marjanovic #40 of the San Antonio Spurs shakes hands with… MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 24: Boban Marjanovic #40 of the San Antonio Spurs shakes hands with Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies after Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2016 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) more

Reggie Jackson and Boban Marjanovic Feb 8, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) and center Boban… Feb 8, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) and center Boban Marjanovic (51) perform a hand shake and smile during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons won 121-102. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports more

Eden Hazard and Boban Marjanovic Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard shakes hands with Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth and Boban Marjanovic OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OCTOBER 30: Actress Kristin Chenoweth shakes hands with Boban Marjanovic #51 of… OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OCTOBER 30: Actress Kristin Chenoweth shakes hands with Boban Marjanovic #51 of the LA Clippers before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 30, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) more

Becky Hammon and Boban Marjanovic DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Assistant Coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs and Boban… DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Assistant Coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs and Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Dallas Mavericks shake hands prior to a game on November 18, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) more

Andrew Monaco and Boban Marjanovic Reporter Andrew Monaco shakes hands with Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic and a fan Apr 23, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Boban Marjanovic (51) walks off the court… Apr 23, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Boban Marjanovic (51) walks off the court after winning against the Brooklyn Nets in game five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports more

Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic Jan 21, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) and center Boban Marjanovic… Jan 21, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) and center Boban Marjanovic (51) hug during a time out in the game against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports more