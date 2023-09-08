Carmelo Anthony congratulates Dennis Schroeder and other pictures of the day at the World Cup

Serbia v Canada: Semi Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: James Goldstein attends the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game between…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: James Goldstein attends the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game between Serbia and Canada at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nikola Milutinov #33 of Serbia dunks the ball against Kelly Olynyk…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nikola Milutinov #33 of Serbia dunks the ball against Kelly Olynyk #13 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: The Naismith trophy is seen on display prior to the FIBA…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: The Naismith trophy is seen on display prior to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between Serbia and Canada at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dillon Brooks #24 of Canada enters the court prior to the…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dillon Brooks #24 of Canada enters the court prior to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between Serbia and Canada at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Canada players sing the national anthem prior to the FIBA Basketball…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Canada players sing the national anthem prior to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between Serbia and Canada at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia passes the ball against Kelly Olynyk…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia passes the ball against Kelly Olynyk #13 (L), Dillon Brooks #24 (2L) and Dwight Powell #7 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia drives against Dillon Brooks #24 of…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia drives against Dillon Brooks #24 of Canada off a screen by teammate Nikola Milutinov #33 in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia is blocked on a drive to…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia is blocked on a drive to the basket by Kelly Olynyk #13 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nikola Jovic #5 of Serbia drives to the basket against Shai…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nikola Jovic #5 of Serbia drives to the basket against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 (L) and Dwight Powell #7 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia drives to the basket against Kelly…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia drives to the basket against Kelly Olynyk #13 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Aleksa Avramovic #30 of Serbia drives to the basket on a…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Aleksa Avramovic #30 of Serbia drives to the basket on a fast break against Dillon Brooks #24 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Marko Guduric #23 (R) of Serbia celebrates after a play in…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Marko Guduric #23 (R) of Serbia celebrates after a play in the first quarter to force a timeout against Canada during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nikola Milutinov #33 of Serbia grabs a rebound against Nickeil Alexander-Walker…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nikola Milutinov #33 of Serbia grabs a rebound against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 (L) and Luguentz Dort #0 of Canada argue…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 (L) and Luguentz Dort #0 of Canada argue a call in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game against Serbia at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Vanja Marinkovic #9 of Serbia attempts a three-pointer against Kelly Olynyk…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Vanja Marinkovic #9 of Serbia attempts a three-pointer against Kelly Olynyk #13 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada reacts after a play in the…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada reacts after a play in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game against Serbia at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dwight Powell #7 of Canada dunks the ball during the FIBA…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dwight Powell #7 of Canada dunks the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between Serbia and Canada at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dwight Powell #7 of Canada dunks the ball during the FIBA…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dwight Powell #7 of Canada dunks the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between Serbia and Canada at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 (2R) of Germany celebrates with teammates after the…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 (2R) of Germany celebrates with teammates after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 (R) of Germany is congratulated by FIBA Men's…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 (R) of Germany is congratulated by FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023 global ambassador Carmelo Anthony after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the United States reacts after the…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the United States reacts after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game loss to Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 (2R) of Germany celebrates with teammates after the…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 (2R) of Germany celebrates with teammates after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Germany players celebrate after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Germany players celebrate after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Andreas Obst #42 (R) of Germany is congratulated by teammate Dennis…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Andreas Obst #42 (R) of Germany is congratulated by teammate Dennis Schroder #17 after being awarded Player of the Game honors following the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Paolo Banchero #8 (L) and Anthony Edwards #10 of the United…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Paolo Banchero #8 (L) and Anthony Edwards #10 of the United States react late in the fourth quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game against Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Jaren Jackson Jr #13 of the United States drives to the…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Jaren Jackson Jr #13 of the United States drives to the basket against Daniel Theis #10 of Germany during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between USA and Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Andreas Obst #42 of Germany drives to the basket against Paolo…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Andreas Obst #42 of Germany drives to the basket against Paolo Banchero #8 of the United States in the third quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Austin Reaves #15 of the United States controls the ball in…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Austin Reaves #15 of the United States controls the ball in the second quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game against Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 of Germany intercepts a pass meant for Josh…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Dennis Schroder #17 of Germany intercepts a pass meant for Josh Hart #12 of the United States in the second quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Mikal Bridges #5 of the United States shoots the ball against…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Mikal Bridges #5 of the United States shoots the ball against Dennis Schroder #17 of Germany in the second quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Anthony Edwards #10 of the United States drives to the basket…
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Anthony Edwards #10 of the United States drives to the basket in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game against Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
USA's Paolo Banchero reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi-Finals match between USA and Germany…
USA's Paolo Banchero reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi-Finals match between USA and Germany in Manila on September 8, 2023. (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON / AFP) (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images)