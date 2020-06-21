Check out these sick tattoos from current NBA players

By HoopsHype staff |
June 21, 2020
From the Dennis Rodmans and Chris Andersens of yesteryear through today, the NBA has always been filled with colorful athletes who cover their bodies in eye-catching tattoos.
These days, it seems like more players are covered in body ink than those who are not – and it makes sense considering the body is a wonderful canvas for self-expression.
Below, you can check out a gallery containing some of the coolest tattoo designs on the bodies of current NBA athletes, from role players to superstars.
LeBron James
© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick McCaw
© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Jayson Tatum
© Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Dwight Howard
© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Clarkson
© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
LaMarcus Aldridge
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Kuzma
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
DeMar DeRozan
© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Damian Lillard
© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Nigel Williams-Goss
© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Lonzo Ball
© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Ingles
© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Cory Joseph
© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
JJ Redick
© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Abdel Nader
© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Rivers
© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Kelly Oubre
© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Ingram
© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Christian Wood
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Green
Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports