USA Today Sports

Check out these sick tattoos from current NBA players

Check out these sick tattoos from current NBA players

Gallery

Check out these sick tattoos from current NBA players

June 21, 2020- by

By |

From the Dennis Rodmans and Chris Andersens of yesteryear through today, the NBA has always been filled with colorful athletes who cover their bodies in eye-catching tattoos.

These days, it seems like more players are covered in body ink than those who are not – and it makes sense considering the body is a wonderful canvas for self-expression.

Below, you can check out a gallery containing some of the coolest tattoo designs on the bodies of current NBA athletes, from role players to superstars.

 

Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home