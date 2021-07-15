Devin Booker now owns the record for highest-scoring playoff debut

Although Devin Booker had zero playoff experience coming into this year, you kind of felt because of his playing style and demeanor that he was built for the postseason.

Booker has made history in the 2020-21 playoffs by having the best scoring debut in postseason history, beating Rick Barry‘s 1967 record.

He wasn’t the only player to make history in this postseason, either, as Trae Young posted the third-highest scoring playoff debut in league history, trailing just Booker (2020-21) and Barry (1966-67), and surpassing LeBron James (2005-06) by 61 points to take his spot on the list.

Note: Julius Erving scored 518 points in his first NBA playoffs, which actually would have put the Hall-of-Famer in third place on this list, but because he was already a sixth-year pro by then with five ABA playoff runs under his belt, we’re not counting him for our purposes.

Below, you can check out the 25 highest-scoring playoff debuts in league history, a list filled with various familiar names as well as some surprising ones.

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) 542 points in the 2021 playoffs

Rick Barry (San Francisco Warriors) 521 points in the 1967 playoffs

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 461 points in the 2021 playoffs

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) 400 points in the 2006 playoffs

Carlos Boozer (Utah Jazz) 400 points in the 2007 playoffs

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics) 394 points in the 2002 playoffs

Richard Hamilton (Detroit Pistons) 383 points in the 2003 playoffs

Boris Diaw (Phoenix Suns) 374 points in the 2006 playoffs

James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers) 371 points in the 1984 playoffs

Antoine Walker (Boston Celtics) 354 points in the 2002 playoffs

Dennis Johnson (Seattle SuperSonics) 354 points in the 1978 playoffs

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) 352 points in the 2019 playoffs

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks) 352 points in the 1970 playoffs

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) 351 points in the 2018 playoffs

Bill Walton (Portland Trail Blazers) 345 points in the 1977 playoffs

Alvan Adams (Phoenix Suns) 341 points in the 1976 playoffs

Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets) 336 points in the 2002 playoffs

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) 335 points in the 2020 playoffs

Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers) 331 points in the 1959 playoffs

Lionel Hollins (Portland Trail Blazers) 328 points in the 1977 playoffs

Deron Williams (Utah Jazz) 327 points in the 2007 playoffs

Mike Bibby (Sacramento Kings) 324 points in the 2002 playoffs

Stephen Jackson (San Antonio Spurs) 307 points in the 2003 playoffs

Elton Brand (Los Angeles Clippers) 305 points in the 2006 playoffs