First look at NBA 2K24 ratings: LeBron James, Stephen Curry and more

Some of the NBA 2K24 ratings are finally being revealed: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic… So we’re putting them all together in one place for you to check out until all the ratings are available when the game is released on September 8.

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets): 98 OVR

LeBron James (Lakers): 96 OVR

Joel Embiid (Sixers): 96 OVR

Stephen Curry (Warriors): 96 OVR

Kevin Durant (Suns): 96 OVR

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks): 96 OVR

Luka Doncic (Mavericks): 95 OVR

Jayson Tatum (Celtics): 95 OVR

Jimmy Butler (Heat): 95 OVR