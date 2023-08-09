First look at NBA 2K24 ratings: LeBron James, Stephen Curry and more

Some of the NBA 2K24 ratings are finally being revealed: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic… So we’re putting them all together in one place for you to check out until all the ratings are available when the game is released on September 8.
Nikola Jokic (Nuggets): 98 OVR
LeBron James (Lakers): 96 OVR
Joel Embiid (Sixers): 96 OVR
Stephen Curry (Warriors): 96 OVR
Kevin Durant (Suns): 96 OVR
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks): 96 OVR
Luka Doncic (Mavericks): 95 OVR
Jayson Tatum (Celtics): 95 OVR
Jimmy Butler (Heat): 95 OVR
Devin Booker (Suns): 94 OVR