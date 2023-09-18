GALLERY: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor through the years

GALLERY: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor through the years

Gallery

GALLERY: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor through the years

September 18, 2023- by

By |

Teyana Taylor, the renowned singer-actress, recently announced her separation from NBA player Iman Shumpert. The duo first crossed paths in 2011 and tied the knot in October 2016, shortly after Iman’s triumphant NBA championship win with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The couple shares two children, Rue Rose and Iman Tayla.

Check out some of the best pictures from their time together below:

, Basketball, Fashion, Gallery

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home