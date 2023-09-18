GALLERY: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor through the years

Teyana Taylor, the renowned singer-actress, recently announced her separation from NBA player Iman Shumpert. The duo first crossed paths in 2011 and tied the knot in October 2016, shortly after Iman’s triumphant NBA championship win with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The couple shares two children, Rue Rose and Iman Tayla.

The New York Premiere Of Relativity Media's "Beyond the Lights" NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor (L) and basketball player Iman Shumpert attend The… NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor (L) and basketball player Iman Shumpert attend The New York Premiere Of Relativity Media's "Beyond the Lights" on November 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media) more © Larry Busacca | 2014-11-13

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Red Carpet WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor(L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon… WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor(L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For KCSports2015) more © Michael Buckner | 2015-07-16

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Red Carpet WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the… WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For KCSports2015) more © Alberto E. Rodriguez | 2015-07-16

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Red Carpet WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the… WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For KCSports2015) more © Alberto E. Rodriguez | 2015-07-16

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor(L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon… WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor(L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) more © Jason Merritt | 2015-07-16

Bounce Sporting Club Presents The VIP Lounge At MAXIM's All Star Party TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording Artist and Actress Teyana Taylor, Cleveland Cavaliers Player Iman… TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording Artist and Actress Teyana Taylor, Cleveland Cavaliers Player Iman Shumpert and Bounce Sporting Club co-owner Cole Bernard attend Bounce Sporting Club Presents The VIP Lounge At MAXIM's All Star Party on February 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images for Bounce Sporting Club) more © Jag Gundu | 2016-02-12

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1… NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1) more © Michael Loccisano | 2016-07-11

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1… NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for VH1) more © Nicholas Hunt | 2016-07-11

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1… NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for VH1) more © Nicholas Hunt | 2016-07-11

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Alternative Views NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been altered with digital filters)… NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been altered with digital filters) Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VH1) more © Theo Wargo | 2016-07-11

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Teyana Taylor and basketball player Iman Shumpert attends the 2016… LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Teyana Taylor and basketball player Iman Shumpert attends the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) more © Alberto E. Rodriguez | 2016-07-13

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert pose before… NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert pose before the Baja East fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at 25 Beekman on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images) more © Brian Ach | 2016-09-09

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Model Chanel Iman, singer Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert pose before… NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Model Chanel Iman, singer Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert pose before the Baja East fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at 25 Beekman on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images) more © Brian Ach | 2016-09-09

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: NBA star Iman Shumpert, singer Teyana Taylor and model Shaun… NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: NBA star Iman Shumpert, singer Teyana Taylor and model Shaun Ross pose before the Baja East fashion show at 25 Beekman on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images) more © Brian Ach | 2016-09-09

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert pose before… NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert pose before the Baja East fashion show at 25 Beekman on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images) more © Brian Ach | 2016-09-09

Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend the Hood By Air… NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend the Hood By Air fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows) more © Nicholas Hunt | 2016-09-11

Thom Browne Fall 2022 - Front Row & Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Thom Browne… NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) more © Jamie McCarthy | 2022-04-29

Thom Browne Fall 2022 - Front Row & Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Thom Browne… NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) more © Jamie McCarthy | 2022-04-29

Thom Browne Fall 2022 - Front Row & Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: (L-R) Maisie Williams, Tom Sturridge, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert,… NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: (L-R) Maisie Williams, Tom Sturridge, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Imogen Poots, James Norton and Will Poulter attend the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) more © Jamie McCarthy | 2022-04-29

Vogue Celebrates The Last Friday In April NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend as Vogue and… NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend as Vogue and Motorola razr Celebrate The Last Friday In April at Katz's Delicatessen on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue) more © Dimitrios Kambouris | 2022-04-29

Vogue Celebrates The Last Friday In April NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend as Vogue Celebrates… NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend as Vogue Celebrates The Last Friday In April at Katz's Delicatessen on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue) more © Dimitrios Kambouris | 2022-04-29

2023 Sundance Film Festival - "A Thousand And One" Premiere PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert,… PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) more © Unique Nicole | 2023-01-22

"A Thousand And One" Sundance Premiere PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert… PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features) more © Mat Hayward | 2023-01-22

"A Thousand And One" Sundance Premiere PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert… PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features) more © Mat Hayward | 2023-01-22

"A Thousand And One" Sundance Premiere PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Brad Weston, Julia Lebedev, Teyana Taylor, Junie Shumpert, Edward… PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Brad Weston, Julia Lebedev, Teyana Taylor, Junie Shumpert, Edward Vaisman, A.V. Rockwell, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Eric Yue, Lena Waithe, John Maria Gutierrez, Rishi Rajani, Amelia Workman, Terron Jones and Artrece Johnson attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features) more © Mat Hayward | 2023-01-22