Look back at reunited teammates John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins in college

Before they were NBA All-Stars, point guard John Wall and big man DeMarcus Cousins were collegiate teammates at Kentucky.

Next season, the two players will be reunited after a trade that sent Wall to the Houston Rockets and Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. Earlier this offseason, the Rockets signed Cousins to a one-year deal.

Wall and Cousins played just one season together under head coach John Calipari while at Kentucky. After winning the SEC Conference title, the two stars then led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

After their one-and-done campaigns, Wall was selected No. 1 overall by the Wizards and Cousins was selected at No. 5 overall by the Sacramento Kings. Both made NBA All-Rookie First-Team in 2011. Wall has since made five All-Star teams while Cousins sits just behind him, receiving the honor four times thus far.

Houston took a big risk bringing these two players into the fold for the upcoming season. Due to various injuries, Wall has not been on the floor since for NBA action since December 26, 2018. Cousins, also because of injuries, has missed every game since June 13, 2019. But playing together may bring bit of a spark for these two players, who both became well-known prospects during their time at Kentucky.

Below, we remember some of the moments that they shared together while in college:

DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall listen to head coach John Calipari while at practice for Kentucky. © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall celebrate after a basket © Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall after winning 2010 SEC Championship © Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins before a game © Frank Victores- USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall catch a breather during a free-throw © Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins defend the basket against Tennessee © © Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Daniel Orton, Eric Bledsoe and Jon Hood at Kentucky media day in 2009 © (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Eric Bledsoe, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins before senior day © (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)