How much money is each country making in the NBA?

Much is made about the international presence in the NBA, and indeed it is greater than ever before. But even with that being the case, the league remains largely an American affair on the court. That shows when it comes to wages too, obviously. After all these years, American players still make almost three-quarters of overall salaries in the NBA – with Canada a super distant second.

You can check the full rankig below:

1. United States: $2.746 billion 73.17 percent of overall NBA salaries

2. Canada: $150.4 million 4.00 percent of overall NBA salaries

3. Australia: $77.8 million 2.07 percent of overall NBA salaries

4. France: $66.9 million 1.78 percent of overall NBA salaries

5. Serbia: $62.7 million 1.67 percent of overall NBA salaries

6. Cameroon: $60.1 million 1.60 percent of overall NBA salaries

7. Dominican Republic: $56.9 million 1.51 percent of overall NBA salaries

8. Latvia: $47.8 million 1.27 percent of overall NBA salaries

9. Spain: $37.0 million 0.99 percent of overall NBA salaries

10. Croatia: $36.9 million 0.98 percent of overall NBA salaries

11. Lithuania: $35.7 million 0.95 percent of overall NBA salaries

12. Bahamas: $34.9 million 0.93 percent of overall NBA salaries

13. Germany: $34.2 million 0.91 percent of overall NBA salaries

14. Greece: $29.2 million 0.77 percent of overall NBA salaries

15. Slovenia: $27.6 million 0.73 percent of overall NBA salaries

16. New Zealand: $27.5 million 0.73 percent of overall NBA salaries

17. Montenegro: $27.5 million 0.73 percent of overall NBA salaries

18. Italy: $23.4 million 0.62 percent of overall NBA salaries

19. Senegal: $19.1 million 0.50 percent of overall NBA salaries

20. Nigeria: $18.7 million 0.49 percent of overall NBA salaries

21. Switzerland: $18.0 million 0.47 percent of overall NBA salaries

22. Turkey: $15.6 million 0.41 percent of overall NBA salaries

23. Bosnia-Herzegovina: $12.9 million 0.34 percent of overall NBA salaries

24. Philippines: $11.5 million 0.30 percent of overall NBA salaries