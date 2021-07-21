In pictures: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks celebrate 2021 NBA title

The Milwaukee Bucks have been crowned 2020-21 NBA champions after a hard-fought road to the top, one that took years for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Co. to complete.

As is only right, immediately after the game, it was time for the Bucks to celebrate.

Below, check out the best pictures of Milwaukee’s championship celebration for the 2021 NBA title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) begins to celebrate during… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) begins to celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Giannis Antetokounmpo and PJ Tucker Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with forward P.J.… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Khris Middleton Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) celebrates winning the NBA… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) celebrates winning the NBA Championship following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) and forward Bobby Portis… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) and forward Bobby Portis (9) celebrate winning the NBA Championship followng game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the =xm at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Milwaukee Bucks Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate wining the NBA Championship following game… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate wining the NBA Championship following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Milwaukee Bucks Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship following… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Marc Lasry MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Co-owner Marc Lasry of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after his team… MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Co-owner Marc Lasry of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after his team defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) more

Khris Middleton Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) holds up the Larry… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) holds up the Larry OÕBrien Trophy following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP Trophy following the game against the Phoenix Suns following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with forward Khris… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with forward Khris Middleton (22) following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports more

Milwaukee Bucks fans Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate their first NBA title in 50… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate their first NBA title in 50 years after Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the NBA Championship. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports more

Milwaukee Bucks fans Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate their first NBA title in 50… Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate their first NBA title in 50 years after Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the NBA Championship. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports more