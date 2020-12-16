James Harden is the NBA's top preseason scorer (on record)

Preseason is the time where NBA teams get back into the flow of things, giving starters spot minutes and allowing end-of-rotation players to fight for roster opportunities.

As such, seeing the leaderboards as far as on-record preseason scoring in (recorded) league history is surprising, as the list is littered with some of the biggest names the NBA has ever seen.

Not only is James Harden No. 1 all-time in preseason scoring, but No. 2 is Stephen Curry and No. 3 is Blake Griffin.

Below, check out the full list of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers (the data only goes back to 2004-05).

1. James Harden 1,049 points in 55 preseason games (19.0 ppg)

2. Stephen Curry 1,001 points in 55 preseason games (18.2 ppg)

3. Blake Griffin 861 points in 50 preseason games (17.2 ppg)

4. Anthony Davis 809 points in 45 preseason games (18.0 ppg)

5. Damian Lillard 782 points in 44 preseason games (18.2 ppg)

6. Carmelo Anthony 778 points in 45 preseason games (17.3 ppg)

7. DeMar DeRozan 773 points in 56 preseason games (13.8 ppg)

8. Klay Thompson 769 points in 45 preseason games (17.1 ppg)

9. Kevin Durant 763 points in 42 preseason games (18.2 ppg)

10. DeMarcus Cousins 716 points in 43 preseason games (16.7 ppg)

11. Andre Drummond 699 points in 50 preseason games (14.0 ppg)

12. Rudy Gay 689 points in 52 preseason games (13.3 ppg)

13. LaMarcus Aldridge 687 points in 47 preseason games (14.6 ppg)

14. Paul George 663 points in 43 preseason games (15.4 ppg)

15. Jeff Green 651 points in 55 preseason games (11.8 ppg)

16. Lou Williams 648 points in 49 preseason games (13.2 ppg)

17. LeBron James 646 points in 40 preseason games (16.2 ppg)

18. Bradley Beal 639 points in 43 preseason games (14.9 ppg)

19. Eric Gordon 635 points in 46 preseason games (13.9 ppg)