James Harden is the NBA's top preseason scorer (on record)
By HoopsHype staff |
December 16, 2020
Preseason is the time where NBA teams get back into the flow of things, giving starters spot minutes and allowing end-of-rotation players to fight for roster opportunities.
As such, seeing the leaderboards as far as on-record preseason scoring in (recorded) league history is surprising, as the list is littered with some of the biggest names the NBA has ever seen.
Not only is James Harden No. 1 all-time in preseason scoring, but No. 2 is Stephen Curry and No. 3 is Blake Griffin.
Below, check out the full list of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers (the data only goes back to 2004-05).
1. James Harden
1,049 points in 55 preseason games (19.0 ppg)
2. Stephen Curry
1,001 points in 55 preseason games (18.2 ppg)
3. Blake Griffin
861 points in 50 preseason games (17.2 ppg)
4. Anthony Davis
809 points in 45 preseason games (18.0 ppg)
5. Damian Lillard
782 points in 44 preseason games (18.2 ppg)
6. Carmelo Anthony
778 points in 45 preseason games (17.3 ppg)
7. DeMar DeRozan
773 points in 56 preseason games (13.8 ppg)
8. Klay Thompson
769 points in 45 preseason games (17.1 ppg)
9. Kevin Durant
763 points in 42 preseason games (18.2 ppg)
10. DeMarcus Cousins
716 points in 43 preseason games (16.7 ppg)
11. Andre Drummond
699 points in 50 preseason games (14.0 ppg)
12. Rudy Gay
689 points in 52 preseason games (13.3 ppg)
13. LaMarcus Aldridge
687 points in 47 preseason games (14.6 ppg)
14. Paul George
663 points in 43 preseason games (15.4 ppg)
15. Jeff Green
651 points in 55 preseason games (11.8 ppg)
16. Lou Williams
648 points in 49 preseason games (13.2 ppg)
17. LeBron James
646 points in 40 preseason games (16.2 ppg)
18. Bradley Beal
639 points in 43 preseason games (14.9 ppg)
19. Eric Gordon
635 points in 46 preseason games (13.9 ppg)
20. Ryan Anderson
635 points in 56 preseason games (11.3 ppg)
Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Statistics
