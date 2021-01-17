Harden-Durant-Irving is the highest-paid trio in NBA history

It remains to be seen how much history will be made on the court by the Nets’ Big Three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but so far they have already made history in a way by becoming the highest-paid trio ever in the NBA with combined salaries of $114.8 million this year. That puts Harden-Durant-Irving almost $7 million ahead of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, which was the No. 1 all-time before the Harden four-way blockbuster trade.

For the record, Brooklyn is slated to pay its Big Three $120.3 million next season and $126.8 million in 2022-23 if all of them opt in.

Below you can check the all-time ranking, which unsurprisingly is filled with modern-day trifectas:

1. James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) $114,824,220 in salaries in 2020-21

2. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) $107,909,732 in salaries in 2020-21

3. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) $100,478,388 in salaries in 2019-20

4. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris (Philadelphia) $94,460,060 in salaries in 2020-21

5. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon (Houston) $90,763,212 in salaries in 2019-20

6. Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams (Oklahoma City) $90,383,004 in salaries in 2018-19

7. Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Tobias Harris (Philadelphia) $88,246,630 in salaries in 2019-20

8. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroeder (LA Lakers) $87,461,566 in salaries in 2020-21

9. Chris Paul, Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari (Oklahoma City) $86,964,738 in salaries in 2019-20

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) $86,710,923 in salaries in 2020-21

11. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (Golden State) $86,445,879 in salaries in 2018-19

12. Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Davis Bertans (Washington) $85,110,588 in salaries in 2020-21

13. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris (LA Clippers) $84,713,233 in salaries in 2020-21

14. Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Hassan Whiteside (Portland) $84,452,298, in salaries in 2019-20