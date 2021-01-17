USA Today Sports

Harden-Durant-Irving is the highest-paid trio in NBA history

Harden-Durant-Irving is the highest-paid trio in NBA history

NBA Salaries

Harden-Durant-Irving is the highest-paid trio in NBA history

January 17, 2021- by

By |

It remains to be seen how much history will be made on the court by the Nets’ Big Three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but so far they have already made history in a way by becoming the highest-paid trio ever in the NBA with combined salaries of $114.8 million this year. That puts Harden-Durant-Irving almost $7 million ahead of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, which was the No. 1 all-time before the Harden four-way blockbuster trade.

For the record, Brooklyn is slated to pay its Big Three $120.3 million next season and $126.8 million in 2022-23 if all of them opt in.

Below you can check the all-time ranking, which unsurprisingly is filled with modern-day trifectas:

, Basketball, Gallery, NBA, NBA Salaries

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home