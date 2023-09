Jonas Valanciunas gets blocked vs. Latvia and other pictures of the day at the World Cup

BASKET-WC-2023-LTU-LAT

Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas (2L) is doubled-team by Latvia's Andrejs Grazulis (L) and Rodions Kurucs (C) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup final classification 5-6 match between Latvia and Lithuania in Manila on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)