USA Today Sports

Kawhi Leonard remains No. 1 all-time in winning percentage

Kawhi Leonard remains No. 1 all-time in winning percentage

Gallery

Kawhi Leonard remains No. 1 all-time in winning percentage

May 22, 2021- by

By |

The NBA remembers winners before those who failed to live up to expectations in the win-loss department throughout their careers.

And one player who can undoubtedly be considered a winner is Kawhi Leonard, as not only is he a two-time champion with two Finals MVP awards to show for his efforts, after yet another fabulous season of service in 2020-21, the five-time All-Star remains No. 1 in NBA history in career winning percentage. (Minimum: 250 games played).

Leonard’s career win rate held steady this season 74.48 percent after a great campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In second place for highest career win percentage is another player many first think of when considering the biggest winners in NBA history, and that’s Magic Johnson, he of five championships and three Finals MVPs.

In third?

Coincidentally enough, that’d be Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, Johnson’s chief rival during their respective heydays, who won three championships in his illustrious careers.

After Leonard, the next highest-ranking active player with the best win percentage is actually a former teammate of his, Danny Green, who’s one of just four players ever, along with LeBron JamesRobert Horry and John Salley, to win championships with three different teams.

Green has the 10th best winning percentage for a player ever at 71.86 percent.

Below, check out the 50 players in NBA history with the best career winning percentages.

, Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home