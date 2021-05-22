Kawhi Leonard remains No. 1 all-time in winning percentage

The NBA remembers winners before those who failed to live up to expectations in the win-loss department throughout their careers.

And one player who can undoubtedly be considered a winner is Kawhi Leonard, as not only is he a two-time champion with two Finals MVP awards to show for his efforts, after yet another fabulous season of service in 2020-21, the five-time All-Star remains No. 1 in NBA history in career winning percentage. (Minimum: 250 games played).

Leonard’s career win rate held steady this season 74.48 percent after a great campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In second place for highest career win percentage is another player many first think of when considering the biggest winners in NBA history, and that’s Magic Johnson, he of five championships and three Finals MVPs.

In third?

Coincidentally enough, that’d be Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, Johnson’s chief rival during their respective heydays, who won three championships in his illustrious careers.

After Leonard, the next highest-ranking active player with the best win percentage is actually a former teammate of his, Danny Green, who’s one of just four players ever, along with LeBron James, Robert Horry and John Salley, to win championships with three different teams.

Green has the 10th best winning percentage for a player ever at 71.86 percent.

Below, check out the 50 players in NBA history with the best career winning percentages.

1. Kawhi Leonard: 74.48 percent (429-147) Career stats: 19.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 49.3 FG%

2. Magic Johnson: 73.95 percent (670-236) Career stats: 19.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 11.2 apg, 52.0 FG%

3. Larry Bird: 73.58 percent (660-237) Career stats: 24.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 6.3 apg, 49.6 FG%

4. KC Jones: 73.08 percent (494-182) Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 38.7 FG%

5. Michael Cooper: 72.85 percent (636-237) Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 46.9 FG%

6. Tom Heinsohn: 72.63 percent (475-179) Career stats: 18.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 40.5 FG%

7. Manu Ginobili: 72.09 percent (762-295) Career stats: 13.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 44.7 FG%

8. Tim Duncan: 71.91 percent (1001-391) Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 50.6 FG%

9. Sam Jones: 71.89 percent (624-244) Career stats: 17.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 45.6 FG%

10. Danny Green: 71.86 percent (544-213) Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.2 FG%

11. Bill Russell: 71.65 percent (690-273) Career stats: 15.1 ppg, 22.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 44.0 FG%

12. Tony Parker: 71.13 percent (892-362) Career stats: 15.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.6 apg, 49.1 FG%

13. Frank Ramsey: 70.47 percent (439-184) Career stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 39.9 FG%

14. Jim Loscutoff: 70.33 percent (358-151) Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 34.5 FG%

15. Klay Thompson: 70.24 percent (432-183) Career stats: 19.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.9 FG%

16. Dennis Rodman: 69.81 percent (636-275) Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 52.1 FG%

17. Tom Sanders: 69.68 percent (639-278) Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.8 FG%

18. Tiago Splitter: 69.58 percent (247-108) Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.5 FG%

19. Kevin McHale: 69.41 percent (674-297) Career stats: 17.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 55.4 FG%

20. Danny Ainge: 69.0 percent (719-323) Career stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 46.9 FG%

21. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 68.85 percent (1074-486) Career stats: 24.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 55.9 FG%

22. Scottie Pippen: 68.76 percent (810-368) Career stats: 16.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.2 apg, 47.3 FG%

23. Draymond Green: 68.23 percent (436-203) Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.3 apg, 43.6 FG%

24. David Robinson: 68.19 percent (673-314) Career stats: 21.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 51.8 FG%

25. Ronnie Brewer: 67.93 percent (341-161) Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.0 FG%

26. Shaquille O'Neal: 67.85 percent (819-388) Career stats: 23.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 58.2 FG%

27. Andrew Toney: 67.52 percent (316-152) Career stats: 15.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 50.0 FG%

28. Bobby Jones: 67.44 percent (522-252) Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 56.0 FG%

29. Julius Erving: 67.34 percent (563-273) Career stats: 24.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 50.6 FG%

30. James Worthy: 67.17 percent (622-304) Career stats: 17.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 52.1 FG%

31. Robert Horry: 67.12 percent (743-364) Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.5 FG%

32. Arnie Johnson: 66.87 percent (222-110) Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 41.8 FG%

33. George Mikan: 66.51 percent (292-147) Career stats: 23.1 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 40.4 FG%

34. Fred VanVleet: 66.43 percent (188-95) Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.5 apg, 40.5 FG%

35. LeBron James: 66.34 percent (869-441) Career stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.4 apg, 50.4 FG%

36. Kevon Looney: 66.32 percent (189-96) Career stats: 4.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 56.6 FG%

37. Derek Fisher: 66.28 percent (853-434) Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 39.9 FG%

38. Bruce Bowen: 66.21 percent (578-295) Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.9 FG%

39. Steve Kerr: 66.04 percent (601-309) Career stats: 6.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.9 FG%

40. Serge Ibaka: 65.96 percent (560-289) Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 51.4 FG%

41. Vincent Askew: 65.95 percent (308-159) Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 47.9 FG%

42. Michael Jordan: 65.86 percent (706-366) Career stats: 30.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.3 apg, 49.7 FG%

43. Bryon Russell: 65.76 percent (553-288) Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.1 FG%

44. Jim Pollard: 65.75 percent (288-150) Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 36.0 FG%

45. Dennis Johnson: 65.73 percent (723-377) Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 44.5 FG%

46. Norman Powell: 65.69 percent (247-129) Career stats: 10.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 46.3 FG%

47. Pascal Siakam: 65.66 percent (218-114) Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 48.8 FG%

48. Dan Majerle: 65.65 percent (627-328) Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 43.1 FG%

49. Stephen Curry: 65.62 percent (500-262) Career stats: 24.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.5 apg, 47.7 FG%