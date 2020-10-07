USA Today Sports

The worst players ever at the Draft Combine's bench press test

The worst players ever at the Draft Combine's bench press test

Basketball

The worst players ever at the Draft Combine's bench press test

October 7, 2020- by

By |

Physical strength is important for the average NBA player, but nowhere near as important as it is for NFL players.

As such, at the annual NBA Draft Combine, players are tested for the number of times they can bench 185 pounds (roughly 84 kilograms), not 225 pounds (102 kilograms) like they do at the NFL Combine.

Regardless, just because you may not be strong enough to lift 185 pounds off of your chest, that doesn’t mean you aren’t strong enough to be a successful NBA player. The most famous case of that is, of course, Kevin Durant, who memorably failed at repping 185 pounds on bench even once at the 2007 combine.

One league MVP trophy and two NBA titles later, Durant has clearly proven that gym strength isn’t the end-all-be-all for NBA prospects.

Durant isn’t the only well-known NBA player to fail at benching 185 pounds at the combine, either. Below, every recorded NBA player who couldn’t bench 185 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine.

Basketball, Draft, Gallery

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home