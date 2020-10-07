The worst players ever at the Draft Combine's bench press test

Physical strength is important for the average NBA player, but nowhere near as important as it is for NFL players.

As such, at the annual NBA Draft Combine, players are tested for the number of times they can bench 185 pounds (roughly 84 kilograms), not 225 pounds (102 kilograms) like they do at the NFL Combine.

Regardless, just because you may not be strong enough to lift 185 pounds off of your chest, that doesn’t mean you aren’t strong enough to be a successful NBA player. The most famous case of that is, of course, Kevin Durant, who memorably failed at repping 185 pounds on bench even once at the 2007 combine.

One league MVP trophy and two NBA titles later, Durant has clearly proven that gym strength isn’t the end-all-be-all for NBA prospects.

Durant isn’t the only well-known NBA player to fail at benching 185 pounds at the combine, either. Below, every recorded NBA player who couldn’t bench 185 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine.

Jamal Crawford, 2000 14.6 ppg, 3.4 apg and 2.2 rpg in 20 NBA seasons

Jamario Moon, 2001 6.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.0 apg in five NBA seasons

Anthony Grundy, 2002 4.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg and 0.8 apg in one NBA season

Tito Maddox, 2002 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg and 0.6 apg in one NBA season

Luke Ridnour, 2003 9.3 ppg, 4.5 apg and 2.3 rpg in 12 NBA seasons

TJ Ford, 2003 11.2 ppg, 5.8 apg and 3.1 rpg in eight NBA seasons

Sasha Vujacic, 2003 5.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 1.3 apg in 10 NBA seasons

Martynas Andriuskevicius, 2005 Six games in one NBA season

Monta Ellis, 2005 17.8 ppg, 4.6 apg and 3.5 rpg in 12 NBA seasons

Brandon Rush, 2005 6.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.0 apg in nine NBA seasons

Rudy Fernandez, 2005 9.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.2 apg in four NBA seasons

Kevin Durant, 2007 27.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 4.1 apg in 12 NBA seasons

Austin Daye, 2009 5.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 0.7 apg in six NBA seasons

Tyshawn Taylor, 2012 2.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg and 0.9 apg in two NBA seasons

Will Barton, 2012 11.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 2.5 apg in eight NBA seasons

Tony Wroten, 2012 11.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 3.0 apg in four NBA seasons

Norvel Pelle, 2013 2.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 1.3 bpg in one NBA season

Cameron Payne, 2015 6.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 2.5 apg in five NBA seasons

Hamidou Diallo, 2017 5.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 0.5 apg in two NBA seasons

Melvin Frazier, 2018 1.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg and 0.3 spg in two NBA seasons

Kostas Antetokounmpo, 2018 1.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg and 0.3 apg in two NBA seasons

Shamorie Ponds, 2019 Four games in one NBA season

Louis King, 2019 10 games in one NBA season