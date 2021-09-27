Kobe Bryant NBA 2K ratings through the years

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant crafted a career that many consider one of the greatest of all time, especially among shooting guards, where Bryant is universally thought of as the second-greatest player at the position.

Bryant’s NBA 2K ratings reflect that as well, as Bryant was rated an 89 overall when the first game was released (Kobe’s 4th season), and then never fell back under a 93 until the last couple of seasons of his career. NBA 2K5 and 2K8 even had Bryant as 99s, a perfect rating and an appreciably rare one for players to receive.

Below, check out Kobe Bryant’s NBA 2K ratings through the years.

NBA 2K OVR: 89

NBA 2K1 OVR: 98

NBA 2K2 OVR: 93

NBA 2K3 OVR: 96

NBA 2K4 OVR: 96

NBA 2K5 OVR: 99

NBA 2K6 OVR: 97

NBA 2K7 OVR: 98

NBA 2K8 OVR: 98

NBA 2K9 OVR: 99

NBA 2K10 OVR: 97

NBA 2K11 OVR: 97

NBA 2K12 OVR: 94

NBA 2K13 OVR: 93

NBA 2K14 OVR: 93

NBA 2K15 OVR: 89