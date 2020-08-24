Kobe Bryant with all his trophies

August 24, or 8/24, has become known as Mamba Day in the basketball world, named after Kobe Bryant, who famously rocked both of those numbers on his jersey at different points of his career.

This Mamba Day, we thought a good way to honor the legendary 2-guard’s memory would be by posting a gallery featuring Kobe and every single major trophy he won throughout his illustrious career.

The last one Bryant took home was actually not related to an on-court exploit, but rather an Oscar for the short film about his career and retirement, Dear Basketball.

Check out the rest below.

1997 Slam Dunk champion Cleveland, February 8, 1997: Guard Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Slam Dunk… Cleveland, February 8, 1997: Guard Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Slam Dunk Contest trophy at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport more

2000 NBA champion Los Angeles: Kobe Bryant puts his hand on the NBA championship trophy at the end of… Los Angeles: Kobe Bryant puts his hand on the NBA championship trophy at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers victory parade through downtown Los Angeles 21 June 2000. About 200,000 fans lined the streets to cheer on the Lakers NBA 2000 championship. Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images more

2001 NBA All-Star MVP Philadelphia: Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, who played for the West All Stars, holds… Philadelphia: Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, who played for the West All Stars, holds the Most Valuable Player trophy up following the end of the NBA All Star Game 10 February 2002 in the First Union Center, in Philadelphia, PA. The West All Stars won 135-120. TOM MIHALEK/AFP/Getty Images more

2001 NBA champion Philadelphia: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers talks on his cell phone next to the… Philadelphia: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers talks on his cell phone next to the NBA championship trophy after winning game five of the NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers 15 June, 2001 at First Union Center in Philadelphia, PA. The Los Angeles Lakers won the game 108-96 to win the best-of-seven game series 4-1. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images) more

2002 NBA champion Los Angeles: Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant lifts the championship trophy during the Lakers' celebration of… Los Angeles: Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant lifts the championship trophy during the Lakers' celebration of their third consecutive NBA championship 14 June 2002, Los Angeles, CA. AFP PHOTO/Lee CELANO (Photo credit should read LEE CELANO/AFP/Getty Images) more

2007 NBA All-Star Game MVP Las Vegas – February 18: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference holds the MVP trophy… Las Vegas – February 18: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference holds the MVP trophy after defeating the Eastern Conference 153 – 132 in the 2007 NBA All-Star Game on February 18, 2007 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) more

2007 FIBA Americas champion Las Vegas, September 2: Kobe Bryant #10 of the USA Men's Senior National Team holds his… Las Vegas, September 2: Kobe Bryant #10 of the USA Men's Senior National Team holds his medal during the post game party of the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship on September 2, 2007 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) more

2008 NBA MVP Los Angeles, May 7: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles… Los Angeles, May 7: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers the MVP Trophy before the start of Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) more

2008 Olympic Games gold medal Beijing, China, August 24: (L-R) Carmelo Anthony #15, Kobe Bryant #10 and Chris Bosh #12 of… Beijing, China, August 24: (L-R) Carmelo Anthony #15, Kobe Bryant #10 and Chris Bosh #12 of the United States stand on the podium during the national anthem after defeating Spain in the gold medal game during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium on August 24, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) more

2009 NBA All-Star Game co-MVP Phoenix, February 15: Co-MVPs Shaquille O'Neal #32 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference hold… Phoenix, February 15: Co-MVPs Shaquille O'Neal #32 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference hold up the trophy after defeating the Eastern Conference in the 58th NBA All-Star Game, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) more

2009 NBA champion and Finals MVP Orlando, June 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds up the Larry O'Brien… Orlando, June 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds up the Larry O'Brien trophy and the MVP trophy after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) more

2010 NBA champion and Finals MVP Los Angeles, June 17, 2010: MVP Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the… Los Angeles, June 17, 2010: MVP Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the MVP trophy, is handed the team trophy by teammate Derek Fisher (L) following the Lakers victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals to clinch the Championship at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers defeated the Celtics 83-79 for their 16th franchise title. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) more

2011 NBA All-Star Game MVP Los Angeles, February 20: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference… Los Angeles, February 20: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after Bryant was named MVP for the fourth time in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) more

2012 Olympic Games gold medal London, England, August 12: Gold medallist Kobe Bryant #10 of the United States looks on following… London, England, August 12: Gold medallist Kobe Bryant #10 of the United States looks on following the medal ceremony for the Men's Basketball on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympics Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) more