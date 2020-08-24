Kobe Bryant with all his trophies

USA Today Sports

August 24, or 8/24, has become known as Mamba Day in the basketball world, named after Kobe Bryant, who famously rocked both of those numbers on his jersey at different points of his career.

This Mamba Day, we thought a good way to honor the legendary 2-guard’s memory would be by posting a gallery featuring Kobe and every single major trophy he won throughout his illustrious career.

The last one Bryant took home was actually not related to an on-court exploit, but rather an Oscar for the short film about his career and retirement, Dear Basketball.

Check out the rest below.

 

