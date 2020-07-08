Ten years ago: 'The Decision' in pictures

The first days of July 2010 were among the most eventful of any summer in NBA history with all the drama around LeBron James, one of the most sought after free agents ever.

‘The Decision’ eventually came on July 8 after a week of meetings, rumors and little clarity.

Below you can check out some pictures from that day and the aftermath of ESPN’s infamous TV show.

CLEVELAND – JULY 8: Selina Rivera writes with chalk on a sidewalk outside a bar before the LeBron James Television Special July 8, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James Pre Decision Meet and Greet on July 8, 2010 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Proceeds from tonight's 2.5 million dollar event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

West and James pose backstage prior to the LeBron James announcement of his future NBA plans at the Boys & Girls Club of America on July 8, 2010 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

A large crowd of fans assemble outside the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich hours before LeBron James was to arrive July 8, 2010 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

LeBron James and ESPN's Jim Gray speak at the LeBron James announcement of his future NBA plans at the Boys & Girls Club of America on July 8, 2010 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

BOCA RATON, FL – JULY 08: LeBron James announces he will join the Miami Heat during a televised interview as fans look on at Duffy's July 8, 2010 in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, FL – JULY 08: Forward LeBron James announces he will join the Miami Heat during a televised interview as fans look on at Duffy's on July 8, 2010 in Boca Raton, Florida.

CLEVELAND – JULY 8: Fans react after listening to LeBron James announce he will play next season for the Miami Heat July 8, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. The two-time Most Valuable Player made the choice to play for Miami next season.

CLEVELAND - JULY 8: A man is arrested after listening to where LeBron James will play next season July 8, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio.

MIAMI - JULY 08: Miami Heat fans celebrate at the American Airlines Arena after forward LeBron James announced he will join the Miami Heat during a televised interview on ESPN, on July 8, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI - JULY 09: Fans cheer as Chris Bosh #1, Dwyane Wade #3, and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat are introduced during a welcome party at American Airlines Arena on July 9, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI - JULY 09: Chris Bosh #1, Dwyane Wade #3, and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat are introduced to fans during a welcome party at American Airlines Arena on July 9, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 27: Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers hold up signs expressing their thoughts about LeBron James while playing the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on October 27, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 24: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat shoots a foul shot as a fan holds a sign during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena on November 24, 2010 in Orlando, Florida.

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 02: Fans shred there LeBron James gear prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena on December 2, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 02: Fans buy t shirts to show their displeasure with LeBron James prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena on December 2, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio.