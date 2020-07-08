USA Today Sports

Ten years ago: 'The Decision' in pictures

Ten years ago: 'The Decision' in pictures

Gallery

Ten years ago: 'The Decision' in pictures

July 8, 2020- by

By |

The first days of July 2010 were among the most eventful of any summer in NBA history with all the drama around LeBron James, one of the most sought after free agents ever.

‘The Decision’ eventually came on July 8 after a week of meetings, rumors and little clarity.

Below you can check out some pictures from that day and the aftermath of ESPN’s infamous TV show.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home