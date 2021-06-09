LeBron James has received MVP votes for the 18th season. It's an all-time record
Although it was pretty much impossible for
LeBron James to win MVP this year once he went down with the ankle injury, he still made history regarding the award.
That’s because by receiving a single MVP vote for 2020-21, James became the first player in NBA history to do so in 18 different seasons, breaking a tie with
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who received that honor 17 seasons straight from 1969-70 to 1985-86.
Below, check out the ranking of players to receive MVP votes for the most total seasons, not necessarily consecutively.
1. LeBron James
Received MVP votes in all of his 18 NBA seasons
2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Received MVP votes in 17 of his 20 NBA seasons
3. Tim Duncan
Received MVP votes in 16 of his 19 NBA seasons
4. Karl Malone
Received MVP votes in 15 of his 19 NBA seasons
5. Shaquille O'Neal
Received MVP votes in 14 of his 19 NBA seasons
6. Michael Jordan
Received MVP votes in 13 of his 15 NBA seasons
7. Hakeem Olajuwon
Received MVP votes in 13 of his 18 NBA seasons
8. Kobe Bryant
Received MVP votes in 13 of his 20 NBA seasons
9. Larry Bird
Received MVP votes in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons
9. Magic Johnson
Received MVP votes in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons
9. Bill Russell
Received MVP votes in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons
12. Charles Barkley
Received MVP votes in 12 of his 16 NBA seasons
13. John Stockton
Received MVP votes in 12 of his 19 NBA seasons
14. Dirk Nowitzki
Received MVP votes in 12 of his 21 NBA seasons
15. Wilt Chamberlain
Received MVP votes in 11 of his 14 NBA seasons
15. Oscar Robertson
Received MVP votes in 11 of his 14 NBA seasons
17. Moses Malone
Received MVP votes in 11 of his 19 NBA seasons
18. Kevin Durant
Received MVP votes in 10 of his 14 NBA seasons
18. Isiah Thomas
Received MVP votes in 10 of his 13 NBA seasons
20. David Robinson
Received MVP votes in 10 of his 14 NBA seasons
20. Jerry West
Received MVP votes in 10 of his 14 NBA seasons
22. Chris Paul
Received MVP votes in 10 of his 16 NBA seasons
23. Kevin Garnett
Received MVP votes in 10 of his 21 NBA seasons
24. Bob Pettit
Received MVP votes in nine of his 11 NBA seasons
25. James Harden
Received MVP votes in nine of his 12 NBA seasons
26. Elgin Baylor
Received MVP votes in nine of his 14 NBA seasons
27. Julius Erving
Received MVP votes in eight of his 11 NBA seasons
28. Stephen Curry
Received MVP votes in eight of his 12 NBA seasons
29. Bob Cousy
Received MVP votes in eight of his 14 NBA seasons
29. Allen Iverson
Received MVP votes in eight of his 14 NBA seasons
29. Russell Westbrook
Received MVP votes in eight of his 13 NBA seasons
32. John Havlicek
Received MVP votes in eight of his 16 NBA seasons
32. Dwyane Wade
Received MVP votes in eight of his 16 NBA seasons
34. Patrick Ewing
Received MVP votes in eight of his 17 NBA seasons
34. Gary Payton
Received MVP votes in eight of his 17 NBA seasons
36. Steve Nash
Received MVP votes in eight of his 18 NBA seasons
37. Jason Kidd
Received MVP votes in eight of his 19 NBA seasons
38. George Gervin
Received MVP votes in seven of his 10 NBA seasons
39. Bob Lanier
Received MVP votes in seven of his 14 NBA seasons
40. Clyde Drexler
Received MVP votes in seven of his 15 NBA seasons
40. Dominique Wilkins
Received MVP votes in seven of his 15 NBA seasons
42. Elvin Hayes
Received MVP votes in seven of his 16 NBA seasons
43. Tony Parker
Received MVP votes in seven of his 18 NBA seasons
44. Kawhi Leonard
Received MVP votes in six of his 10 NBA seasons
45. Bob Love
Received MVP votes in six of his 11 NBA seasons
46. Tiny Archibald
Received MVP votes in six of his 13 NBA seasons
46. Walt Frazier
Received MVP votes in six of his 13 NBA seasons
48. Bernard King
Received MVP votes in six of his 14 NBA seasons
48. Nate Thurmond
Received MVP votes in six of his 14 NBA seasons
50. Alex English
Received MVP votes in six of his 15 NBA seasons
50. Tracy McGrady
Received MVP votes in six of his 15 NBA seasons
50. Dolph Schayes
Received MVP votes in six of his 15 NBA seasons
53. Scottie Pippen
Received MVP votes in six of his 17 NBA seasons
54. Carmelo Anthony
Received MVP votes in six of his 18 NBA seasons