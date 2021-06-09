LeBron James has received MVP votes for the 18th season. It's an all-time record

By HoopsHype staff | June 9, 2021 ET

Although it was pretty much impossible for LeBron James to win MVP this year once he went down with the ankle injury, he still made history regarding the award.

That’s because by receiving a single MVP vote for 2020-21, James became the first player in NBA history to do so in 18 different seasons, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who received that honor 17 seasons straight from 1969-70 to 1985-86.

Below, check out the ranking of players to receive MVP votes for the most total seasons, not necessarily consecutively.

1. LeBron James Received MVP votes in all of his 18 NBA seasons

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Received MVP votes in 17 of his 20 NBA seasons

3. Tim Duncan Received MVP votes in 16 of his 19 NBA seasons

4. Karl Malone Received MVP votes in 15 of his 19 NBA seasons

5. Shaquille O'Neal Received MVP votes in 14 of his 19 NBA seasons

6. Michael Jordan Received MVP votes in 13 of his 15 NBA seasons

7. Hakeem Olajuwon Received MVP votes in 13 of his 18 NBA seasons

8. Kobe Bryant Received MVP votes in 13 of his 20 NBA seasons

9. Larry Bird Received MVP votes in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons

9. Magic Johnson Received MVP votes in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons

9. Bill Russell Received MVP votes in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons

12. Charles Barkley Received MVP votes in 12 of his 16 NBA seasons

13. John Stockton Received MVP votes in 12 of his 19 NBA seasons

14. Dirk Nowitzki Received MVP votes in 12 of his 21 NBA seasons

15. Wilt Chamberlain Received MVP votes in 11 of his 14 NBA seasons

15. Oscar Robertson Received MVP votes in 11 of his 14 NBA seasons

17. Moses Malone Received MVP votes in 11 of his 19 NBA seasons

18. Kevin Durant Received MVP votes in 10 of his 14 NBA seasons

18. Isiah Thomas Received MVP votes in 10 of his 13 NBA seasons

20. David Robinson Received MVP votes in 10 of his 14 NBA seasons

20. Jerry West Received MVP votes in 10 of his 14 NBA seasons

22. Chris Paul Received MVP votes in 10 of his 16 NBA seasons

23. Kevin Garnett Received MVP votes in 10 of his 21 NBA seasons

24. Bob Pettit Received MVP votes in nine of his 11 NBA seasons

25. James Harden Received MVP votes in nine of his 12 NBA seasons

26. Elgin Baylor Received MVP votes in nine of his 14 NBA seasons

27. Julius Erving Received MVP votes in eight of his 11 NBA seasons

28. Stephen Curry Received MVP votes in eight of his 12 NBA seasons

29. Bob Cousy Received MVP votes in eight of his 14 NBA seasons

29. Allen Iverson Received MVP votes in eight of his 14 NBA seasons

29. Russell Westbrook Received MVP votes in eight of his 13 NBA seasons

32. John Havlicek Received MVP votes in eight of his 16 NBA seasons

32. Dwyane Wade Received MVP votes in eight of his 16 NBA seasons

34. Patrick Ewing Received MVP votes in eight of his 17 NBA seasons

34. Gary Payton Received MVP votes in eight of his 17 NBA seasons

36. Steve Nash Received MVP votes in eight of his 18 NBA seasons

37. Jason Kidd Received MVP votes in eight of his 19 NBA seasons

38. George Gervin Received MVP votes in seven of his 10 NBA seasons

39. Bob Lanier Received MVP votes in seven of his 14 NBA seasons

40. Clyde Drexler Received MVP votes in seven of his 15 NBA seasons

40. Dominique Wilkins Received MVP votes in seven of his 15 NBA seasons

42. Elvin Hayes Received MVP votes in seven of his 16 NBA seasons

43. Tony Parker Received MVP votes in seven of his 18 NBA seasons

44. Kawhi Leonard Received MVP votes in six of his 10 NBA seasons

45. Bob Love Received MVP votes in six of his 11 NBA seasons

46. Tiny Archibald Received MVP votes in six of his 13 NBA seasons

46. Walt Frazier Received MVP votes in six of his 13 NBA seasons

48. Bernard King Received MVP votes in six of his 14 NBA seasons

48. Nate Thurmond Received MVP votes in six of his 14 NBA seasons

50. Alex English Received MVP votes in six of his 15 NBA seasons

50. Tracy McGrady Received MVP votes in six of his 15 NBA seasons

50. Dolph Schayes Received MVP votes in six of his 15 NBA seasons

53. Scottie Pippen Received MVP votes in six of his 17 NBA seasons