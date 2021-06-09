USA Today Sports

LeBron James has received MVP votes for the 18th season. It's an all-time record

Although it was pretty much impossible for LeBron James to win MVP this year once he went down with the ankle injury, he still made history regarding the award.

That’s because by receiving a single MVP vote for 2020-21, James became the first player in NBA history to do so in 18 different seasons, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who received that honor 17 seasons straight from 1969-70 to 1985-86.

Below, check out the ranking of players to receive MVP votes for the most total seasons, not necessarily consecutively.

