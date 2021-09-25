One of the most exciting parts of buying NBA 2K annually is seeing the player ratings and how they’ve changed from seasons prior, particularly for one’s favorite players.
One player who has always ranked highly in the game is, of course, LeBron James, who was rated 78 as a rookie by NBA 2K, 88 as a sophomore and then never fell back below 94.
NBA 2K22 has the GOAT candidate rated as a 96, which could prove low depending on how James performs this season.
Below, check out LeBron James’ NBA 2K ratings through the years.