The longest tenured players on each team

When a player spends an inordinate amount of time with a single NBA franchise, like Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and, currently, Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat, it’s a great sign of respect between player and team.

Nevertheless, particularly in the modern NBA, that’s getting rarer and rarer, with players constantly switching teams either of their own accord or because their teams decide to trade them.

Below, we present the longest-tenured players on each NBA team heading into the 2020-21 season.

Atlanta: John Collins Joined the team on July 1, 2017

Boston: Marcus Smart Joined the team on July 5, 2014

Brooklyn: Caris LeVert Joined the team on July 14, 2016

Charlotte: Cody Zeller Joined the team on July 10, 2013

Chicago: Cristiano Felicio Joined the team on July 12, 2015

Cleveland: Kevin Love Joined the team on August 23, 2014

Dallas: Dwight Powell Joined the team on December 18, 2014

Denver: Gary Harris Joined the team on July 8, 2014

Detroit: Blake Griffin Joined the team on January 29, 2018

Golden State: Stephen Curry Joined the team on July 8, 2009

Houston: James Harden Joined the team on October 27, 2012

Indiana: Myles Turner Joined the team on July 13, 2015

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams Joined the team on June 28, 2017

Los Angeles Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Joined the team on July 3, 2017

Memphis: Dillon Brooks Joined the team on July 17, 2017

Miami: Udonis Haslem Joined the team on August 6, 2003

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo Joined the team on July 30, 2013

Minnesota: Karl-Anthony Towns Joined the team on July 7, 2015

New Orleans: Zion Williamson Joined the team on July 1, 2019

New York: Frank Ntilikina Joined the team on July 5, 2017

Oklahoma City: Hamidou Diallo Joined the team on July 27, 2018

Orlando: Nikola Vucevic Joined the team on August 10, 2012

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid Joined the team on August 26, 2014

Phoenix: Devin Booker Joined the team on July 13, 2015

Portland: Damian Lillard Joined the team on July 10, 2012

Sacramento: Buddy Hield Joined the team on February 20, 2017

San Antonio: Patrick Mills Joined the team on March 27, 2012

Toronto: Kyle Lowry Joined the team on July 11, 2012

Utah: Rudy Gobert Joined the team on July 6, 2013