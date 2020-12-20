The longest tenured players on each team

When a player spends an inordinate amount of time with a single NBA franchise, like Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and, currently, Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat, it’s a great sign of respect between player and team.
Nevertheless, particularly in the modern NBA, that’s getting rarer and rarer, with players constantly switching teams either of their own accord or because their teams decide to trade them.
Below, we present the longest-tenured players on each NBA team heading into the 2020-21 season.
Atlanta: John Collins
Joined the team on July 1, 2017
Boston: Marcus Smart
Joined the team on July 5, 2014
Brooklyn: Caris LeVert
Joined the team on July 14, 2016
Charlotte: Cody Zeller
Joined the team on July 10, 2013
Chicago: Cristiano Felicio
Joined the team on July 12, 2015
Cleveland: Kevin Love
Joined the team on August 23, 2014
Dallas: Dwight Powell
Joined the team on December 18, 2014
Denver: Gary Harris
Joined the team on July 8, 2014
Detroit: Blake Griffin
Joined the team on January 29, 2018
Golden State: Stephen Curry
Joined the team on July 8, 2009
Houston: James Harden
Joined the team on October 27, 2012
Indiana: Myles Turner
Joined the team on July 13, 2015
Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams