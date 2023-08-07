LOOK: Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game through the years

Six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time league MVP and 10-time 1st Team All-NBAer Michael Jordan is also an All-Star game legend after being named an NBA All-Star 14 times in his career, the fourth-most of any player.

In the 13 All-Star Games Jordan participated in (he sat out in 1986 due to injury), the North Carolina legend averaged 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, winning All-Star Game MVP three times along the way.

He’s also at the center of perhaps the biggest controversy in All-Star Game history, as Jordan has stated he believes Isiah Thomas froze him out in the 1985 All-Star Game and refused to pass him the ball in the contest, which Thomas has since vehemently denied.

Regardless of the ugly pettiness between the two all-time NBA stars, Jordan became synonymous with the All-Star Game in his career.

Below, check out our picture gallery of Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game through the years.

