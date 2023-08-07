LOOK: Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game through the years

Six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time league MVP and 10-time 1st Team All-NBAer Michael Jordan is also an All-Star game legend after being named an NBA All-Star 14 times in his career, the fourth-most of any player.

In the 13 All-Star Games Jordan participated in (he sat out in 1986 due to injury), the North Carolina legend averaged 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, winning All-Star Game MVP three times along the way.

He’s also at the center of perhaps the biggest controversy in All-Star Game history, as Jordan has stated he believes Isiah Thomas froze him out in the 1985 All-Star Game and refused to pass him the ball in the contest, which Thomas has since vehemently denied.

Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man. Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game. https://t.co/B000xZ2VGO — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 7, 2022

Regardless of the ugly pettiness between the two all-time NBA stars, Jordan became synonymous with the All-Star Game in his career.

Below, check out our picture gallery of Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game through the years.

USA TODAY Sports-Archive Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan during the 1990 NBA All-Star Game at the Miami Arena.

Michael Jordan, of the Chicago Bulls, playing for the East All-Stars, slams the basketball 11 February during the NBA All-Star game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Jordan won the MVP award with twenty points as the East beat the West 129-118.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars poses with the 1996 NBA All-Star MVP Trophy after the Eastern Conference All-Stars defeated the Western Conference All-Stars in the 1996 NBA All-Star game on February 11, 1996 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 129-118.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson (L) and Michael Jordan (R), two of the National Basketball Association's 50 greatest players, pose behind a former Boston Celtics player for a group picture 08 February at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, OH, the site of the NBA All-Star game. These 50 players were chosen to celebrate the 50 years of the National Basketball Association league.

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan (L) and Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) chase a loose ball in the first quarter of the 1998 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York City 08 February.

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan holds up the Most Valuable Player trophy which he earned in leading the Eastern Conference to victory in the NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden 08 February. Jordan won his third MVP award by scoring 23 points as the Eastern Conference All-Stars beat the Western Conference 135-114.

NBA All-Star Michael Jordan (R) of the Washington Wizards dribbles around Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers 09 February, 2003 during the NBA All-Star game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Jordan started in place of Vince Carter who was voted onto the team, but elected to give Jordan his starting spot.

Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards) #23 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars reaches for the ball during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game on February 9, 2003 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The West won in double overtime 155-145.

NBA All-Star Michael Jordan (L) of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket past Steve Nash of the Dallas Mavericks 09 February, 2003 during the NBA All-Star game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Jordan started in place of Vince Carter who was voted onto the team, but elected to give Jordan his starting spot.

Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards) #23 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars puts a shot up over Shawn Marion (of the Phoenix Suns) #31of the Western Conference All-Stars to take the game into overtime during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game on February 9, 2003 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

NBA greats Michael Jordan (left) and Dennis Rodman (right) are honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan interact after introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, Bob McAdoo and James Worthy pose for pictures after the introduction of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Jordan and Giannis Antetokounmpo shake hands after the introduction of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, James Worthy, and Bob McAdoo pose for pictures after the introduction of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Jordan reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.