Luka Doncic complaining to referees: A gallery

Mavs star Luka Doncic has had a very close relationship with referees during games since the very first day he arrived in the NBA. After collecting five technical fouls in his rookie season, the Slovenian guard has ranked no lower than No. 7 in the league in that department.

Doncic was finally fined $35,000 by the NBA in March after making a gesture implying that one of the refs was paid in a 127-125 loss to the Warriors. A more heartwarming instance was his interaction with ref Ashley Moyer-Gleich during a Mavs’ win over the Clippers back in March 2021, with NBA Twitter suggesting he said ‘Fouling in love with you’ to make her laugh:

Luka Doncic con la tirada de caña nivel DIOS pic.twitter.com/fFUccN065G — NBA en español 🏀 (@_NBAESP_) November 1, 2022

Here’s some pics of Doncic talking to refs through the years:

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) complains to referee Eli Roe (44) during the second half… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) complains to referee Eli Roe (44) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. more © Kevin Jairaj | 2018-10-22

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) greets referee JB DeRosa (62) before their game against the… Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) greets referee JB DeRosa (62) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. more © Chuck Cook | 2018-12-28

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Dedric Taylor (21) in the second quarter… Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Dedric Taylor (21) in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. more © Chuck Cook | 2018-12-28

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) argues a call with referee Tyler Ford (39) during the… Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) argues a call with referee Tyler Ford (39) during the game against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2019-04-09

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) talks with referee Josh Tiven (58) in the third quarter… Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) talks with referee Josh Tiven (58) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. more © Isaiah J. Downing | 2019-10-29

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul call from referee Brent Barnaky (36)… Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul call from referee Brent Barnaky (36) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2019-11-18

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks NBA referee Jason Goldenberg (65) gives Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) a technical foul during… NBA referee Jason Goldenberg (65) gives Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) a technical foul during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2019-12-08

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks comments to… LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks comments to the referee during action against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images) more © Pool | 2020-08-02

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks fist bumps… LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks fist bumps referee Mark Ayotte #56 and referee Kane Fitzgerald #5 following Game One of the Western Conference First Round against the LA Clippers during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Clippers beat the Mavericks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) more © Kevin C. Cox | 2020-08-17

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to… LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to referee Zach Zarba #15 and referee Kevin Cutler #34 during the third quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) more © Kevin C. Cox | 2020-08-23

NBA: Preseason-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) exchanges words with referee Eric Lewis (42) after Doncic receives… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) exchanges words with referee Eric Lewis (42) after Doncic receives a technical foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2020-12-17

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 25: Referee Josh Tiven #58 speaks with Luka Doncic #77 of the… PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 25: Referee Josh Tiven #58 speaks with Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) more © Tim Nwachukwu | 2021-02-25

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to referee Mark Ayotte (56) calling him for an… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to referee Mark Ayotte (56) calling him for an offensive foul against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2021-03-10

Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Head coach Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas… CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Head coach Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argue with referees David Guthrie #16 and Michael Smith #38 during the third quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 09, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) more © Jason Miller | 2021-05-09

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues his foul… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues his foul with referee Bill Kennedy #55 as he helps up Paul George #13 with Kawhi Leonard #2 in the second quarter during game two of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on May 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. more © Harry How | 2021-05-25

BASKETBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-FRA-SLO Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) speaks to the referee in the men's semi-final basketball match between France… Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) speaks to the referee in the men's semi-final basketball match between France and Slovenia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) more © ARIS MESSINIS | 2021-08-05

BASKETBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-SLO-AUS Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) listens to the referee in the men's bronze medal basketball match between… Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) listens to the referee in the men's bronze medal basketball match between Slovenia and Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 7, 2021. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) more © THOMAS COEX | 2021-08-07

Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with a referee… TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with a referee during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 23, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) more © Cole Burston | 2021-10-23

Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with referee Sean… MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with referee Sean Corbin #33 during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) more © Justin Ford | 2021-12-08

Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks waves at referee Matt… MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks waves at referee Matt Boland #18 during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) more © Justin Ford | 2021-12-08

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 07: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks discusses a call with… DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 07: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks discusses a call with referee Aaron Smith #51 while taking on the Utah Jazz in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 07, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-03-07

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a call… DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a call by referee Bill Kennedy #55 while taking on the New York Knicks in the second hal at American Airlines Center on March 09, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-03-09

NBA: Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and referee James Capers (19) during the game between the… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and referee James Capers (19) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2022-04-25

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with referee James Williams (60) during the first quarter… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with referee James Williams (60) during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2022-05-08

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts with referee James… DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts with referee James Capers #19 while taking on the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at American Airlines Center on May 12, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) more © Ron Jenkins | 2022-05-12

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with the… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with the referee during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) more © Thearon W. Henderson | 2022-05-20

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) argues with referee Marc Davis (8) during the second half… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) argues with referee Marc Davis (8) during the second half against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. more © Kevin Jairaj | 2022-05-22

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 and Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks… DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 and Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks argue with the referee during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-05-22

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Josh… DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Josh Tiven #58 during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-05-22

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Josh… DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Josh Tiven #58 during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-05-22

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Josh… DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Josh Tiven #58 during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Golden State Warriors won 109-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-05-22

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with referee Marc… DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with referee Marc Davis #8 during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Golden State Warriors won 109-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) more © Tom Pennington | 2022-05-22

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a… SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a call by referee Curtis Blair #74 during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) more © Thearon W. Henderson | 2022-05-26

NBA: Preseason-Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and referee Scott Twardoski (52) during the game between the… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and referee Scott Twardoski (52) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2022-10-07

NBA: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and referee Phenizee Ransom (70) during the game between the… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and referee Phenizee Ransom (70) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2022-10-30

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a call by referee Tony Brothers (25) during… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a call by referee Tony Brothers (25) during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center. more © Tim Heitman | 2022-11-04

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to receiving a technical foul from referee Dedric Taylor… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to receiving a technical foul from referee Dedric Taylor (21) during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2022-11-12

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Tyler Ford (39) during the second quarter… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Tyler Ford (39) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. more © Brad Penner | 2022-12-03

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with referee David Guthrie (16) during the second half… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with referee David Guthrie (16) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. more © Kevin Jairaj | 2022-12-12

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of referee Jacyn Goble (68)during the third… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of referee Jacyn Goble (68)during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Center. more © Kevin Jairaj | 2022-12-14

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 16: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks to referee Ray… DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 16: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks to referee Ray Acosta during a timeout in the game against the Portlnd Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on December 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) more © Tim Heitman | 2022-12-16

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call with referee Scott Foster (48) during the… Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call with referee Scott Foster (48) during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. more © Jerome Miron | 2022-12-25