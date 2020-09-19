The narrowest losses in MVP award history
By HoopsHype staff |
September 19, 2020
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the last two races for the NBA MVP award not so exciting, as he’s been so dominant that he pretty much ran away with the trophy both times.
The MVP race has often been a hotly contested one, though. Some years, the Top 2 finishers are separated by mere percentage points of each other.
Below, we put together a gallery of the narrowest MVP vote losses in NBA history.
1. Bob McAdoo, 1976
Lost to Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who received 1.7 percent more share of the vote
2. Charles Barkley, 1990
Lost to Magic Johnson, who received 2.4 percent more share of the vote
3. Michael Jordan, 1997
Lost to Karl Malone, who received 2.5 percent more share of the vote
3. Bob Pettit, 1957
Lost to Bob Cousy, who received 2.5 percent more share of the vote
5. Shaquille O'Neal, 2005
Lost to Steve Nash, who received 2.6 percent more share of the vote
6. Larry Bird, 1981
Lost to Julius Erving, who received 4.5 percent more share of the vote
6. Jason Kidd, 2002
Lost to Tim Duncan, who received 4.5 percent more share of the vote
8. Alonzo Mourning, 1999
Lost to Karl Malone, who received 4.6 percent more share of the vote
9. Jerry West, 1970
Lost to Willis Reed, who received 5.3 percent more share of the vote
10. George Gervin, 1978
Lost to Bill Walton, who received 6.5 percent more share of the vote
11. Dolph Schayes, 1958
Lost to Bill Russell, who received 7.5 percent more share of the vote
12. Kevin Garnett, 2003
Lost to Tim Duncan, who received 7.6 percent more share of the vote
13. Michael Jordan, 1989
Lost to Magic Johnson, who received 7.8 percent more share of the vote
14. Bob McAdoo, 1974
Lost to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who received 8.5 percent more share of the vote
15. Steve Nash, 2007
Lost to Dirk Nowitzki, who received 9.7 percent more share of the vote
16. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1973
Lost to Dave Cowens, who received 12.0 percent more share of the vote
17. James Harden, 2017
Lost to Russell Westbrook, who received 13.3 percent more share of the vote
18. Larry Bird, 1982
Lost to Moses Malone, who received 14.7 percent more share of the vote
19. Paul Arizin, 1956
Lost to Bob Pettit, who received 15.0 percent more share of the vote
20. Kevin Durant, 2012
Lost to LeBron James, who received 15.3 percent more share of the vote
21. David Robinson, 1994
Lost to Hakeem Olajuwon, who received 15.7 percent more share of the vote
22. Chris Paul, 2008
Lost to Kobe Bryant, who received 16.3 percent more share of the vote
23. James Harden, 2019
Lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received 16.4 percent more share of the vote
24. Larry Bird, 1988
Lost to Michael Jordan, who received 17.2 percent more share of the vote
25. Jerry West, 1966
Lost to Wilt Chamberlain, who received 18.0 percent more share of the vote
26. LeBron James, 2006
Lost to Steve Nash, who received 18.9 percent more share of the vote
27. Hakeem Olajuwon, 1993
Lost to Charles Barkley, who received 19.2 percent more share of the vote
28. James Harden, 2015
Lost to Stephen Curry, who received 20.2 percent more share of the vote
29. LeBron James, 2020
Lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received 20.7 percent more share of the vote
30. Karl Malone, 1998
Lost to Michael Jordan, who received 20.8 percent more share of the vote
