The narrowest losses in MVP award history

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the last two races for the NBA MVP award not so exciting, as he’s been so dominant that he pretty much ran away with the trophy both times.

The MVP race has often been a hotly contested one, though. Some years, the Top 2 finishers are separated by mere percentage points of each other.

Below, we put together a gallery of the narrowest MVP vote losses in NBA history.

1. Bob McAdoo, 1976 Lost to Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who received 1.7 percent more share of the vote

2. Charles Barkley, 1990 Lost to Magic Johnson, who received 2.4 percent more share of the vote

3. Michael Jordan, 1997 Lost to Karl Malone, who received 2.5 percent more share of the vote

3. Bob Pettit, 1957 Lost to Bob Cousy, who received 2.5 percent more share of the vote

5. Shaquille O'Neal, 2005 Lost to Steve Nash, who received 2.6 percent more share of the vote

6. Larry Bird, 1981 Lost to Julius Erving, who received 4.5 percent more share of the vote

6. Jason Kidd, 2002 Lost to Tim Duncan, who received 4.5 percent more share of the vote

8. Alonzo Mourning, 1999 Lost to Karl Malone, who received 4.6 percent more share of the vote

9. Jerry West, 1970 Lost to Willis Reed, who received 5.3 percent more share of the vote

10. George Gervin, 1978 Lost to Bill Walton, who received 6.5 percent more share of the vote

11. Dolph Schayes, 1958 Lost to Bill Russell, who received 7.5 percent more share of the vote

12. Kevin Garnett, 2003 Lost to Tim Duncan, who received 7.6 percent more share of the vote

13. Michael Jordan, 1989 Lost to Magic Johnson, who received 7.8 percent more share of the vote

14. Bob McAdoo, 1974 Lost to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who received 8.5 percent more share of the vote

15. Steve Nash, 2007 Lost to Dirk Nowitzki, who received 9.7 percent more share of the vote

16. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1973 Lost to Dave Cowens, who received 12.0 percent more share of the vote

17. James Harden, 2017 Lost to Russell Westbrook, who received 13.3 percent more share of the vote

18. Larry Bird, 1982 Lost to Moses Malone, who received 14.7 percent more share of the vote

19. Paul Arizin, 1956 Lost to Bob Pettit, who received 15.0 percent more share of the vote

20. Kevin Durant, 2012 Lost to LeBron James, who received 15.3 percent more share of the vote

21. David Robinson, 1994 Lost to Hakeem Olajuwon, who received 15.7 percent more share of the vote

22. Chris Paul, 2008 Lost to Kobe Bryant, who received 16.3 percent more share of the vote

23. James Harden, 2019 Lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received 16.4 percent more share of the vote

24. Larry Bird, 1988 Lost to Michael Jordan, who received 17.2 percent more share of the vote

25. Jerry West, 1966 Lost to Wilt Chamberlain, who received 18.0 percent more share of the vote

26. LeBron James, 2006 Lost to Steve Nash, who received 18.9 percent more share of the vote

27. Hakeem Olajuwon, 1993 Lost to Charles Barkley, who received 19.2 percent more share of the vote

28. James Harden, 2015 Lost to Stephen Curry, who received 20.2 percent more share of the vote

29. LeBron James, 2020 Lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received 20.7 percent more share of the vote