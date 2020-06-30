NBA 2K covers through the years

Starting in the 1999-00 season, NBA 2K became a staple of basketball gaming, eventually becoming the most popular game for NBA aficionados.
An important aspect of NBA 2K and something that’s become quite the prestigious honor is finding out which player will be the game’s cover athlete every year.
For the first five editions of the game, from the original NBA 2K through ESPN NBA Basketball (2K4), the cover athlete was Allen Iverson. Then came Ben Wallace, then Shaquille O’Neal and then multiple other superstars after them.
Below, a gallery of every NBA 2K cover in the game’s history.