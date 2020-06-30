NBA 2K covers through the years

Starting in the 1999-00 season, NBA 2K became a staple of basketball gaming, eventually becoming the most popular game for NBA aficionados.

An important aspect of NBA 2K and something that’s become quite the prestigious honor is finding out which player will be the game’s cover athlete every year.

For the first five editions of the game, from the original NBA 2K through ESPN NBA Basketball (2K4), the cover athlete was Allen Iverson. Then came Ben Wallace, then Shaquille O’Neal and then multiple other superstars after them.

Below, a gallery of every NBA 2K cover in the game’s history.

2K21 Damian Lillard

2K20 Anthony Davis

2K20 'Legend Edition' Dwyane Wade

2K19 Giannis Antentokounmpo

2K19 '20th Anniversary Edition' LeBron James

2K19 'Australia and New Zealand Edition' Ben Simmons

2K18 Kyrie Irving

2K18 'Legend Edition Gold' Shaquille O'Neal

2K17 Paul George

2K17 'Legend Edition' Kobe Bryant

2K17 'Spain Edition' Pau Gasol

2K17 'Italy Edition' Danilo Gallinari

2K16 James Harden, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis

2K16 'Special Edition' Michael Jordan

2K16 'France Edition' Tony Parker

2K16 'Germany Edition' Dennis Schroeder

2K16 'Spain Edition' Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol

2K15 Kevin Durant

2K14 LeBron James

2K13 Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose

2K12 Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird

2K11 Michael Jordan

2K10 Kobe Bryant

2K9 Kevin Garnett

2K8 Chris Paul

2K7 Shaquille O'Neal

2K6 Shaquille O'Neal

2K5 Ben Wallace

ESPN NBA Basketball (2K4) Allen Iverson

2K3 Allen Iverson

2K2 Allen Iverson

2K1, Allen Iverson Allen Iverson