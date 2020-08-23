Kobe Bryant in video games through the years

From just a few pixels to 4K resolution.

Kobe Bryant‘s 20-year stint in the NBA will be remembered forever. Since the beginning, video game developers always tried to create the perfect digital version of the Black Mamba with the technology they had at their disposal.

Take a look at how Bryant’s video game appearance changed over the years:

NBA Live 96 Release date: October, 1995. Platforms: PC, PlayStation, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy.

NBA Live 97 Release date: December 31, 1996. Platforms: MS-DOS, PlayStation, Saturn, SNES, Genesis.

NBA Live 98 Release date: November 30, 1997. Platforms: PlayStation, Windows, Sega Saturn, SNES, Sega Genesis.

Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside Release date: 1998. Platform: Nintendo 64.

NBA Live 99 Release date: October 31, 1998. Platforms: PlayStation, Windows, Nintendo 64.

NBA Courtside 2 Release date: November 8, 1999. Platform: Nintendo 64.

NBA Live 2000 Release date: October 31, 1999. Platforms: Windows, PlayStation, Nintendo 64.

NBA 2K Release date: November 10, 1999. Platform: SEGA Dreamcast.

NBA Live 2001 Release date: October 16, 2000. Platforms: PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Windows.

NBA 2K1 Release date: November 1, 2000. Platform: SEGA Dreamcast.

NBA Live 2002 Release date: October 29, 2001. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation, Xbox.

NBA 2K2 Release date: October 24, 2001. Platforms: Dreamcast, GameCube, PS2, Xbox.

NBA Live 2003 Release date: October 8, 2002. Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation, Windows.

NBA 2K3 Release date: October 7, 2002. Platforms: PS2, Xbox, GameCube.

NBA Live 2004 Release date: October 14, 2003. Platforms: PlayStation 2 & Xbox, GameCube, Windows.

ESPN NBA Basketball Release date: October 21, 2003. Platforms: PS2, Xbox.

NBA Live 2005 Release date: September 28, 2004. Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox GameCube, Windows.

ESPN NBA 2K5 Relase date: September 28, 2004. Platforms: PS2, Xbox.

NBA Live 06 Release date: September 26, 2005. Platforms: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Windows & Xbox, PlayStation Portable, Mobile, Xbox… Release date: September 26, 2005. Platforms: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Windows & Xbox, PlayStation Portable, Mobile, Xbox 360. more

NBA 2K6 Release date: September 26, 2005. Platforms: PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360.

NBA Live 07 Release date: September 25, 2006. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Xbox, Windows, Mobile phone.

NBA 2K7 Release date: September 25, 2006. Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360.

NBA Live 08 Release date: October 1, 2007. Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360,… Release date: October 1, 2007. Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Wii. more

NBA 2K8 Release date: October 2, 2007. Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox 360.

NBA Live 09 Release date: October 7, 2008. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360, Mobile… Release date: October 7, 2008. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360, Mobile phone. more

NBA 2K9 Release date: October 7, 2008. Platforms: PS2, PS3, Windows, Xbox 360.

NBA Live 2010 Release date: October 6, 2009. Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, iOS.

NBA 2K10 Release date: October 6, 2009. Platforms: PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Windows, Xbox 360.

NBA 2K11 Release date: October 5, 2010. Platforms: PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Windows, Xbox 360.

NBA 2K12 Release date: October 4, 2011. Platforms: iPad, iPhone/iPod touch, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Windows, Xbox 360.

NBA 2K13 Release date: October 2, 2012. Platforms: Android, iPad, iPhone/iPod touch, PS3, PSP, Wii, Wii U, Windows,… Release date: October 2, 2012. Platforms: Android, iPad, iPhone/iPod touch, PS3, PSP, Wii, Wii U, Windows, Xbox 360. more

NBA Live 14 Release date: November 19, 2013. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

NBA 2K14 Release date: October 1, 2013. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iPhone/iPod touch, iPad.

NBA Live 15 Release date: October 28, 2014. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

NBA 2K15 Release date: October 7, 2014. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iPhone/iPod touch,… Release date: October 7, 2014. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iPhone/iPod touch, iPad. more

NBA Live 16 Release date: September 29, 2015. Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

NBA 2K16 Release date: September 29, 2015. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iPhone/iPod touch,… Release date: September 29, 2015. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iPhone/iPod touch, iPad. more

NBA 2K17 Release date: September 20, 2016. Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS,… Release date: September 20, 2016. Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS, Android. more

NBA 2K18 Release date: September 19, 2017. Platforms: Windows, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox… Release date: September 19, 2017. Platforms: Windows, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360. more

NBA 2K19 Release date: September 11, 2018. Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS.

NBA 2K20 Release date: September 6, 2019. Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia.