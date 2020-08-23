Kobe Bryant in video games through the years
Kobe Bryant in video games through the years
Raul Barrigon
August 23, 2020
From just a few pixels to 4K resolution.
Kobe Bryant‘s 20-year stint in the NBA . Since the beginning, video game developers always tried to create the perfect digital version of the Black Mamba with the technology they had at their disposal. will be remembered forever
Take a look at how Bryant’s video game appearance changed over the years:
NBA Live 96
Release date: October, 1995. Platforms: PC, PlayStation, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy.
NBA Live 97
Release date: December 31, 1996. Platforms: MS-DOS, PlayStation, Saturn, SNES, Genesis.
NBA Live 98
Release date: November 30, 1997. Platforms: PlayStation, Windows, Sega Saturn, SNES, Sega Genesis.
Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside
Release date: 1998. Platform: Nintendo 64.
NBA Live 99
Release date: October 31, 1998. Platforms: PlayStation, Windows, Nintendo 64.
NBA Courtside 2
Release date: November 8, 1999. Platform: Nintendo 64.
NBA Live 2000
Release date: October 31, 1999. Platforms: Windows, PlayStation, Nintendo 64.
NBA 2K
Release date: November 10, 1999. Platform: SEGA Dreamcast.
NBA Live 2001
Release date: October 16, 2000. Platforms: PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Windows.
NBA 2K1
Release date: November 1, 2000. Platform: SEGA Dreamcast.
NBA Live 2002
Release date: October 29, 2001. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation, Xbox.
NBA 2K2
Release date: October 24, 2001. Platforms: Dreamcast, GameCube, PS2, Xbox.
NBA Live 2003
Release date: October 8, 2002. Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation, Windows.
NBA 2K3
Release date: October 7, 2002. Platforms: PS2, Xbox, GameCube.
NBA Live 2004
Release date: October 14, 2003. Platforms: PlayStation 2 & Xbox, GameCube, Windows.
ESPN NBA Basketball
Release date: October 21, 2003. Platforms: PS2, Xbox.
NBA Live 2005
Release date: September 28, 2004. Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox GameCube, Windows.
ESPN NBA 2K5
Relase date: September 28, 2004. Platforms: PS2, Xbox.
NBA Live 06
Release date: September 26, 2005. Platforms: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Windows & Xbox, PlayStation Portable, Mobile, Xbox 360.
NBA 2K6
Release date: September 26, 2005. Platforms: PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360.
NBA Live 07
Release date: September 25, 2006. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Xbox, Windows, Mobile phone.
NBA 2K7
Release date: September 25, 2006. Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360.
NBA Live 08
Release date: October 1, 2007. Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Wii.
NBA 2K8
Release date: October 2, 2007. Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox 360.
NBA Live 09
Release date: October 7, 2008. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360, Mobile phone.
NBA 2K9
Release date: October 7, 2008. Platforms: PS2, PS3, Windows, Xbox 360.
NBA Live 2010
Release date: October 6, 2009. Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, iOS.
NBA 2K10
Release date: October 6, 2009. Platforms: PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Windows, Xbox 360.
NBA 2K11
Release date: October 5, 2010. Platforms: PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Windows, Xbox 360.
NBA 2K12
Release date: October 4, 2011. Platforms: iPad, iPhone/iPod touch, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Windows, Xbox 360.
NBA 2K13
Release date: October 2, 2012. Platforms: Android, iPad, iPhone/iPod touch, PS3, PSP, Wii, Wii U, Windows, Xbox 360.
NBA Live 14
Release date: November 19, 2013. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
NBA 2K14
Release date: October 1, 2013. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iPhone/iPod touch, iPad.
NBA Live 15
Release date: October 28, 2014. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
NBA 2K15
Release date: October 7, 2014. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iPhone/iPod touch, iPad.
NBA Live 16
Release date: September 29, 2015. Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
NBA 2K16
Release date: September 29, 2015. Platforms: PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iPhone/iPod touch, iPad.
NBA 2K17
Release date: September 20, 2016. Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS, Android.
NBA 2K18
Release date: September 19, 2017. Platforms: Windows, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360.
NBA 2K19
Release date: September 11, 2018. Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS.
NBA 2K20
Release date: September 6, 2019. Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia.
NBA 2K21
Release date: September 4, 2020. Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Android, iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X.
